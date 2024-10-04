Exclusive: Find Out When Casey Moss Returns To Days Of Our Lives As JJ Deveraux!

Back in June, eagle-eyed Days of Our Lives fans noticed that Casey Moss — who first assumed the role of Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer’s (Melissa Reeves) son, JJ Deveraux back in 2013 — had tagged the show on his social media account, and Digest learned that the actor was indeed back filming in Salem. Now, Digest can report exclusively that Moss’s first air date is just around the corner!

Mark your calendars for Thursday, October 17, as that is the day Moss’s JJ will first be seen on the Peacock sudser.

The character of JJ was born on screen on September 3, 2004; Patrick Lockhart (Brody Hutzler) helped Jennifer deliver him on the island of Melaswen, where Jennifer was searching for a presumed-murdered Jack. He was named Jack Patrick in honor of both men. He spent much of his childhood off screen, but returned to Salem as a teenager when Moss was cast 11 years ago. Moss played the role while a troubled JJ got mixed up with drugs (both doing them and dealing them) and wound up in jail for a time. JJ fell hard for Paige Larson and they began a relationship, which went south when JJ fell into a torrid affair with Paige’s mother (and Jennifer’s longtime rival), Eve Donovan. JJ later had sexual entanglements with Gabi Hernandez and Lani Price and joined the ranks of the Salem Police Department.

When he joined the show in JJ’s more troubled era, Moss confessed to Soap Opera Digest that he saw a lot of his younger self in the character. “JJ was a kid that I used to be a long time ago,” he shared. “I see JJ as a kid who doesn’t feel understood. He’s a kid who feels betrayed. He doesn’t know how to express himself emotionally, so he’s acting out, but in a pretty severe way. I don’t see him as a bad kid. JJ is a very sensitive and emotional kid who doesn’t know how to control his emotions.” He went on to explain, “I had a pretty difficult childhood growing up, and so I think it has helped me on Days of Our Lives.”

Mom’s The Word: Moss with on-screen mother Melissa Reeves, who will also be making a Salem comeback in the near future as Jennifer.

Moss, who earned a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2018 as Outstanding Younger Actor, exited the show in 2020. In the storyline, JJ went to Africa following the death of his maternal grandfather, Bill Horton. He made a short-term visit back to the show later that year.

In 2022, the actor got engaged to longtime love True O’Brien, his former DAYS love interest. That same year, he returned to DAYS again for an arc in the wake of the tragic murder of JJ’s sister, Abigail.

