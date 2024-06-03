Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes As of June 3

Who’s Coming

Bold and Beautiful

Clint Howard (Tom): Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) buddy Tom will be back on the scene on Tuesday, June 4.

Naomi Matsuda (Li Finnegan): The good doctor is back for a showdown as she inserts herself in the Bill (Don Diamont)/Luna (Lisa Yamada) paternity pickle.

Days of our Lives

Casey Moss (JJ Deveraux): Eagle eyed-fans spotted Moss tagging the official show in his social media and wondered if that was a hint that the beloved young actor was back on the DAYS set. Digest has learned from setside sources that he has been back shooting, but in what capacity and for how long has not been confirmed.

James Read (Clyde Weston): The Salem baddie will be back causing problems and interacting with Harris (Steve Burton) and Chad (Billy Flynn), which you can see here.

Tina Huang (Melinda Trask): The D.A. continues to be a person of interest in the baby-swapping incident and will remain under Rafe’s (Galen Gering) watchful eye this week.

Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas Horton): Lucas will continue to be involved with Ava (Tamara Braun) as they try to handle Goldman (Christy St. John).

General Hospital

Devin Ogden (Barb): Digest has learned that the actress, who has appeared on Nashville, This Is Us and Sistas, will make her GH debut this week in the short-term role of Barb in scenes with Finn (Michael Easton).

William Ludwig (Gordo): Gordo is a pal of Jake’s (Hudson West) and appears in scenes with him this week.

Joshua Triplett (Recording Engineer): Triplett, whose previous TV credits include Grey’s Anatomy and The Rookie, pops up in Port Charles this week as a recording engineer in scenes with Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez).

Hudson West (Jake Webber): Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Jason’s (Steve Burton) son will be on towards the end of this week when he is shocked by what he sees.

Young and Restless

Gina Garcia-Sharp (Dawn): Tucker (Trevor St. John) has an assistant who is in Paris and helping him with things. She will be around for several episodes, starting today, June 3.

Christopher Cousins (Alan’s brother): Alan reveals this week that he has a twin brother, who was probably the one Tucker saw on the streets of Paris last week.

Veronica Redd (Mamie Johnson): Look for the Chancellor-Winters stockholder to be back in scenes this week in scenes with Nate (Sean Dominic).

Who’s Going

Days of our Lives

Jessica Serfaty (Sloan Petersen): The actress wrapped up her Salem run as the razor-sharp attorney turned baby napper on June 3 when EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) allowed Sloan to go on the run. Serfaty joined the DAYS cast in 2022,

Rene D’Nava (Snake): The thug interacted with Harris last week.

REAL-LIFE STATUS

Casting About

Jeff Kober (Cyrus, GH) is starring in Grassland, which is a social justice thriller that’s executive produced by Academy Award winner Common. The film is about the perils of marijuana incarceration and had its world premiere on June 2 as the closing night film at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival. Watch the trailer here.

Alumni Report

Fresh from wrapping up his stint as GH’s Gregory, Gregory Harrison is reprising the role of Joe O’Toole, the estranged father of Eric Mabius‘s Oliver, in Hallmark Mystery channel’s Signed, Sealed, Delivered franchise…. Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan Ashford, GH) revealed that she’s back at work on Ginny and Georgia for its third season on for Netflix.… John Stamos (ex-Blackie Parrish, GH) to guest star in Season 2 of Hulu’s UnPrisoned…. According to Deadline, Jason George (ex-Michael, Sunset Beach) is likely to return to Grey’s Anatomy when Station 19 ends its current and final season.

In Memoriam

Elizabeth MacRae, who was best known for playing Meg Baldwin, Scott Baldwin’s (Kin Shriner) biological mother, on GH in the mid-1960s passed away at the age of 88. The actress also appeared on Another World as Barbara Randolph in 1966; Gertrude Beaudine in 1980 and Aunt Rose in 1988, as well as Phyllis Anderson on 1967 on DAYS, Agatha Dobson on Guiding Light in 1984 and Jozie on Search For Tomorrow in 1985.

Lauren Koslow‘s (Kate, DAYS) mother, Milli, passed away this past week. Koslow paid tribute on social media, saying, “My mom passed on last week just two months shy of her 100th trip around the sun 🌞 birthday celebration. It was unexpected exit even at her age but that was her style. Milli was one of the most spontaneous, dynamic, adventurous, complicated, passionate, funny & powerful women I’ve ever known – an artist, storyteller, traveler & business woman. A mom, grandmother and wife. I’ll miss you forever and a day but I’m glad you’re reunited with the love of your life – kiss Daddy for us ❤️💔❤️‍🩹😘🙏🏻 I love you mama.”