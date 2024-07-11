Days Of Our Lives Rewind: The Life And Times Of Abigail Deveraux DiMera

Abigail was born during a storm in a cabin and delivered by her father, Jack (Matthew Ashford) in 1992, after Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) suddenly went into labor. Months later she was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, but recovered after a bone marrow transplant from Austin.

Upon leaving Ireland and moving back to Salem with Jennifer, Abigail (Megan Corletto) longed for her divorced parents to reunite. When Jack soon followed, and the couple finally remarried, Abigail played a pivotal part in their 2003 wedding ceremony. Photo credit: Jesse Grant/JPI

Rapidly aged to a teenager, Abigail (Ashley Benson) fell for Max (Darin Brooks), when she began working at his garage. The pair began dating in 2006, but her family thought he was too old and experienced for her, and they eventually parted ways. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

Photo credit: Paul Skipper/JPI

Upon meeting Chad (Casey Jon Deidrick) in 2011, Abigail (Kate Mansi) was immediately smitten. However, she was hesitant about getting romantically involved with Stefano’s son, especially after he moved into the DiMera mansion. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

Landing a job as Austin’s (Patrick Muldoon) assistant at Salem University led to Abigail’s (Kate Mansi) obsession with the married professor. When she found him drunk and passed out in 2012, Abigail told him they’d had sex, but later recanted her made-up story. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

In 2013 Cameron pushed Abigail (Kate Mansi) into Chad’s (Casey Jon Deidrick) arms, after Chad claimed he had a brain tumor and needed her support. Soon, Abigail lost her virginity to Chad, but later dumped him upon discovering his hideous lie. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

Abigail (Kate Mansi) embarked on a short affair with Chad’s older brother, EJ (James Scott) in 2014, while he and Sami were briefly on the outs. Upon learning about their tryst, Sami plotted revenge against both of them. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Psychotic Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) held Abigail (Kate Mansi) captive in a cabin in 2015, where she gave birth to her son, Thomas. Chad’s (Billy Flynn) attempt to rescue her was foiled by Ben, who handcuffed them to a bed, set it on fire, and ran off with their baby. Photo credit: JJohnson/jpistudios.com

Wedding bells finally rang for Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Kate Mansi) in 2016, when they exchanged “I Do’s” in a ceremony at the DiMera mansion. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Tortured by hallucinations of Ben (Robert Scott Wilson), Abigail (Kate Mansi) lured him to the DiMera mansion, tied him to a bed, and set it on fire. Chad (Billy Flynn) saved Ben and committed his wife to Shady Hills in 2016. But after breaking out, Abigail was “killed” in a plane crash. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Upon returning from the dead, Abigail (Marci Miller) was crushed to learn about Chad and Gabi’s involvement, and fell easy prey to Dario (Jordi Vilasuso). She agreed to marry him in 2017, when he claimed he was about to be deported and later blackmailed her into staying together. Photo credit: XJjohnson/jpistudios.com

After reconciling with and remarrying Chad, Abigail's life went into another tailspin. She developed dissociative identity disorder in 2018. One of her alters, Gabby, killed Andre, had a fling with Chad’s brother, Stefan (Tyler Christopher), and then turned up pregnant with her second child. During the madness a vengeful Gabi switched paternity tests to name Stefan as Abigail’s baby daddy, Abigail married Stefan, and Chad convinced him to have her committed. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

After finding their way back to each other and learning that Charlotte was really Chad’s biological father, Abigail (Mansi) and Chad remarried in 2019. The couple promptly moved to Paris to start a new life together. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Upon returning to Salem in 2020, Abigail (Miller) was confronted by a new enemy, Gwen (Emily O’Brien), the long lost sister who set out to destroy her life. Gwen seduced Chad and ended up pregnant, then lied and blamed Abigail for her miscarriage. Chad’s betrayal caused a huge rift between him and his wife. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Through hard work Abigail and Chad put the pieces of their marriage back together. However, Kristen temporarily derailed things, when she kidnapped Abigail in 2021. Chad tracked his wife down at the DiMera island, and the couple, once again, reunited. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com