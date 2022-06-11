DAYS Alums Get Engaged

Casey Moss (ex-JJ, DAYS) popped the question to longtime girlfriend — and former co-star — True O’Brien (ex-Paige). Moss and O’Brien appeared to be on a hike when he dropped to one knee and proposed. Check out the video, set to Whitesnake’s “Is This Love,” here. Moss also quoted Good Will Hunting in his Instagram post, adding, “I love you@trueobrien.” Moss’s on-screen mom, Melissa Reeves (ex-Jennifer), posted, “oh my goodness!!!!!!! congratulations !!!!! love you both so so much” Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) added, “Atta boy! Congrats brother!” Congratulations to the happy pair.