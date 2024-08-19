Exclusive: Cherie Jimenez On Her Long Journey To Playing DAYS's Gabi

It’s been a long and winding road to the role of Gabi Hernandez DiMera for actress Cherie Jimenez. The Manhattan native originally auditioned for the part in 2009, when it was first created, but lost out to Gabriela Rodriguez, who was soon replaced by Camila Banus. Now, 15 years later, she’s putting her own stamp on the fiery character. Jimenez chatted with Soap Opera Digest about her journey to Days of our Lives, replacing the popular Banus, her rapport with Brandon Barash (Stefan) and her special connection to the DiMera family.

What do you remember about your initial audition for DAYS back in 2009? “I moved out to Los Angeles when I was 19 years old. Then, at the age of 22, my first audition ever came in. It was for the role of Gabi on Days of our Lives. I went in and got a same-day callback. I made it to producers, but it didn’t go any further. However, that role has always stayed on my mind, because, at the time, there weren’t really many opportunities for Latin females that were substantial. And Gabi is an incredible character. So I was like, ‘Okay. I didn’t get it. It wasn’t meant to be.’ I was so happy for Camila when I found out that she got it, even though I don’t know her. Because in this industry when one Latin actress books something, that’s opening the door for more opportunity for all of us. I always thought of this role, but I moved on. I’ve had a wonderful career booking things here and there.”

Now fast forward to your recent audition in 2023. “I had just finished filming the movie Guns & Moses. That’s where I really got to see what it was like being a mother and a working actor. As incredible as it all was, it was also very difficult. My son had to be on set with me basically every single day because I was breastfeeding, and he refused the bottle. My husband [actor Sean Faris] was so amazing. He brought him every single day. After that movie, I was like, I need to just focus on motherhood. Then the actors’ strike happened, and we moved to Texas. The first audition that I took was for Days of Our Lives. When the role came about, it wasn’t for Gabi. It said another name. I thought they were hiring a sister for Camila. I did the audition over Zoom, then got a callback. They sent me the screen test audition, and on the contract it said Gabi Hernandez. I realized Camila was leaving the show, and was like, ‘Oh my God. What are the chances that 15 years later, this role that I really wanted in my twenties, is coming back around?’ ”

Obviously, you had to fly to L.A. for the screen test. How did it go? “I wanted to walk into that screen test and do my absolute best. I wanted to leave it all on the table and walk away from it proud of myself, regardless of the outcome. On the day of the test, I walked on set and met Janet [Spellman-Drucker, co-executive producer], Noel [Maxam, producer] and Brandon [Barash, Stefan]. It was amazing because with Brandon, it felt like we’d known each other forever. It felt like we’d been acting together forever. I felt incredibly comfortable from the beginning. When we started our screen test in the DiMera mansion, I looked down at the table and there was a Phoenix statue. My son’s name is Phoenix, which I have found out is the DiMera symbol. I thought to myself, ‘Look at that. That’s an interesting thing to see.’ Then I took a deep breath, and we did the screen test. I walked away feeling amazing. A few days later, I found out I booked DAYS, and [my family and I] moved back to Los Angeles within a week.”

Between having tested for Gabi before and seeing that Phoenix statue on set, landing this role sounds like kismet! “Of course. I believe that coincidences are God’s way of showing you the way and showing you that you’re on the right path. So for me, I knew that no matter what the outcome was, it was all just a beautiful blessing and that great things were coming. When I booked DAYS, I cried. I was so happy. I couldn’t believe it. This is truly a dream role, and I have loved every single second of it. I’m so excited for everyone to see my interpretation of Gabi.”

How would you describe your interpretation of Gabi? “The tough part about coming into something and being a recast is that people absolutely loved Camila and her portrayal of Gabi. I got to see some of what she’d done [on YouTube], and I loved it, too. I was like, ‘Oh, wow. She’s got spice. She’s got fire.’ But I am my own person. I am not Camila at the end of the day. I want to give the fans what they want, so I’m grabbing elements of what Camila brought to the character. That was my first focus coming into it, making sure that they still have all of the elements of who Gabi Hernandez is, but also I’m not her. So I’m going to do it completely different in the sense of just myself as a person and myself as an actor with my own mannerisms.”

Gabi and Stefan have always been a fiery, sexy couple. Did you feel that spark with Brandon from the get-go? “Yes, I did. When I first walked up to him and looked into his eyes… I felt like a past life thing is the best way that I can describe it. Everything is just so connected. Our back and forth is so effortless, so seamless and so beautiful. He’s such an incredible actor, and working with him has been the absolute best. I’ve told him, ‘You make me a better actor every time I step on set with you.’ There’s just something about us being together on set. I can’t help but give it my all every single time and feel really connected.”

Tell me about your path to becoming an actress. “I was born in Manhattan. I grew up on the Lower East Side. My mom had me when she was 19. When I was 5 years old, we became homeless. We moved around all over New York City. We would spend summers in Washington Heights with my cousins and then anywhere we could stay. Thankfully, we always had family and friends that allowed us to stay with them. When I was 8 or 9, I got into modeling and acting, and my mom was working at a law firm. Between my mom working and me booking jobs, we were able to get our first place in Brooklyn. My first acting job was an Ovaltine commercial. What really changed everything for me wanting to become an actor was I went to the Sundance Filmmakers Lab when I was 12. I booked this movie [Caucasia]. It was never actually made into a film, but I worked with an incredible cast – Jake Gyllenhaal, Kerry Washington, Connie Britton and Michael Beach. I had a scene that was incredibly difficult to get to emotionally. Michael Beach pulled me aside and was like, ‘Just focus on you and me. We are going to get this.’ Basically, where I couldn’t get to emotionally about 20 minutes prior, I was able to get to based on the work that he and I did. It was the most incredible feeling I’ve ever felt. That changed the trajectory of my life. I was like, ‘This is what I want to do.’ When I was 18, I auditioned for Juilliard and SUNY Purchase Acting Conservatory. I got into the acting conservatory at SUNY Purchase. I went there for a year and then decided I wanted to go out and pursue [my acting dream] in California. Within six months of making that decision, I moved to California and started my whole journey of finding myself and figuring out my place in the industry.”

In terms of your personal life, you’ve been married to Sean Faris since 2017. “Yes. He’s an actor. He’s a pretty well-known actor. He’s known for many things, but Never Back Down is his big movie. He was also in Yours, Mine & Ours, Forever Strong… He is a Hallmark hunk, I guess. He has been in a lot of Hallmark movies, Christmas movies. He’s actually been in some of the Hallmark Hall of Fame movies and a lot of TV shows. He’s a really great actor.”

So it’s a two-actor household. What’s that like? “Yes, it is. But right now with Phoenix our son, we have switched roles. I went from being a stay-at-home mom, and now Sean is a stay-at-home dad with Phoenix while I work. He’s been absolutely amazing and incredibly supportive during this whole transition into [daytime]. He’s only taking opportunities that are filming in Los Angeles because with the soap world, it’s working the whole entire year. You know your schedule. It’s not like other jobs where you work for a month or two, then you leave and you’re done. So we’ve been making some sacrifices.”