Camila Banus Ends DAYS Run As Gabi

Camila Banus, who joined DAYS as Gabi Hernandez in 2010 and filmed her last episode on April 28, officially ended her run on the November 9 episode. In May, she told The Wrap, “There’s definitely been a lot of changes at DAYS the last couple of years, one being moving to Peacock. Although it’s been wonderful and we’ve had a super great reception, for me, I felt like that was kind of like the initial start for changes happening in general. And I kind of just saw that as a sign for me to start the next chapter in my life.” She added, “I was, honestly, open to renegotiating a certain type of shooting schedule where I would have a little bit more time off. But they didn’t go for it.” Also in May, the actress commented on her exit to Digest, saying, “It’s bittersweet for me. I think I’m at a time in my life where personally, it’s a good time for me to step away and just take a reset. It’s going to be hard for me to let go of Gabi in that sense. But I think with soaps and the way that we work, it’s never always a for-sure good-bye.”