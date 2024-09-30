Comings and Goings: The Latest Cast Changes As Of September 30

Who’s Coming

Bold and Beautiful

Cassandra Creech (Dr. Grace Buckingham): It’s time for Taylor (Rebecca Budig) to see a doctor in Los Angeles about her diagnosis, so Paris’s (Diamond White) mother will be back on the scene. Creech, who first played Grace in 2022 and previously appeared on As The World Turns as Denise Maynard, earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for her prior B&B run.

Heidi Grace Engerman (Lainey): The actress appeared in the 2021 film Candyman with fellow daytimer Vanessa Williams (ex-Valerie Grant, DAYS) as well as recurred on prime-time in Chicago Fire.

Shannon McMullen (Willow): McMullen portrayed the character of Jane Silver in Portraits of Sari, Dr. Babe in an episode of the TV series Y2K Babes as well as Krista Fallows in the short Happy Campers: A Short Musical Adventure.

Jade Coatsworth (Kingsley): The actress and model may be familiar to those who saw the film Strangers with Jon Voight, in which she portrayed Julie. She also trained in comedy at The Groundlings School in Los Angeles.

Days of our Lives

Richard Wharton (Dr. Rolf): The mad scientist is back on the Salem scene this week and will interact with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). Wharton assumed the role in 2022 and was last on the show in 2023. The character, first played by Willam Utay, has come and gone from the canvas since 1997.

Madelyn Kientz (Sophie Choi): Expect Holly (Ashley Puzemis) and her frenemy to fight over the young man they both care about — Tate (Leo Howard). Sophia will also be comforting Tate sometime after their run-in.

Jonah Robinson (Dr. Mark Greene): The character will be on hand to discuss the plan to fool Chad (Billy Flynn) with Mark’s sister (AnnaLynne McCord), who is impersonating Abigail.

General Hospital

Colin Cassidy (Aiden Spencer): Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Lucky’s (Jonathan Jackson) son, the youngest of Liz’s three boys, has been recast yet again, with daytime newcomer Cassidy taking over the role as of Monday, September 30. “I feel incredibly grateful for this opportunity,” Cassidy told Digest exclusively. “To be thrown in with the incredible actors I’m working with and have these amazing scenes to do … It’s really not something to scoff at! It’s a big deal and I’m very grateful.”

Van Hansis (Lucas Jones): It was announced last week that the As The World Turns alum, who played Luke Snyder on the now-defunct soap from 2005-10, will be making his debut in Port Charles on Friday, October 4 — provided a Major League Baseball post-season wild card game doesn’t push his start date to Monday, October 7. Lucas, then played by Ryan Carnes, was last seen on the canvas in 2024, when he returned home for mom Bobbie’s funeral.

Viron Weaver (Wiley Corinthos): The young star, who has been playing Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) son since 2021, is slated to make another appearance soon; he shared a picture of himself at the studio on Instagram that said, “It’s good to be back on GH.”

Young and Restless

Lily Brooks O’Bryant (Lucy Romalotti): The teen will be seen again this week in scenes with her dad, Daniel (Michael Graziadei).

Who’s Going

General Hospital

Kelly Monaco (Sam McCall): The Port Charles superstar filmed her final episode on Friday, September 27. She will continue to air further into the fall.

Tristan Riggs (Aiden Spencer): Riggs, who first aired as Aiden in May 2024, has been recast with Colin Cassidy.

Young And Restless



Vail Bloom (Heather Stevens): Heather appeared to have met her maker at the hands of Sharon (Sharon Case) last week. Bloom began portraying Paul Williams’s daughter back in 2007, and concluded her first stint in 2010. Heather was played by Eden Riegel (2010-11) and Jennifer Landon (2012) before Bloom reclaimed the role in 2023.

Real-Life Status

Health Monitor: Crystal Chappell (ex-Carly Manning, DAYS et al) revealed on her X (formerly Twitter) account that her husband, Michael Sabatino (ex-Lawrence Alamain, DAYS et al), has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. “Michael has Parkinsons,” she wrote. “He’s just fine Folks. We feel blessed and ready for tomorrow. Meanwhile, to quote him, he makes a ‘Fine’ martini with that right hand….” The two fell in love when they were both appearing on DAYS and have been married since 1997.

Laura Wright (Carly Spencer, GH) revealed she was suffering from an eye injury a few weeks ago, which could be spotted on air last week. When talking about it on Instagram, she wrote, “My eye is great but a few weeks ago a blood vessel broke and looked AWFUL. We did our best to keep Me looking up stage but you may catch a glimpse.” A couple of days later on Friday, September 27, she gave an update on X, saying, “Hi. My eye is great !!! All healed. It just looked bad – didn’t hurt at all. :))”

In Memoriam

Longtime DAYS star Drake Hogestyn, who played John Black and first started on the show back in 1986, passed away from pancreatic cancer on Saturday, September 28, one day shy of his 71st birthday. Since the heartbreaking announcement, there has been an outpouring of love and remembrances from the soap community, paying tribute to Hogestyn’s legacy as an incredible husband, father and co-star. For a look back at Hogestyn’s life and daytime career in photos, click here.

Alumni Report

Matt Bomer (ex-Ben Reade, Guiding Light) will be reprising his role as Neal Caffrey in a reboot of his show White Collar, which went off the air after six seasons on USA in 2014 and has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity since it began streaming on Netflix. The new show will be called White Collar Renaissance. Also returning will be co-stars Tim DeKay (Peter Burke) and Tiffani Thiessen (ex-Valerie Malone, Beverly Hills, 90210), who plays DeKay’s on-screen wife Elizabeth. The only original cast member not returning will be Willie Garson, who played Mozzie, since the actor passed away from cancer in 2021. No other specifics have been revealed as yet…. Camila Banus (ex-Gabi Hernandez, DAYS) will appear in a scary movie called Bad Connection. Look for the new film to hit streaming on October 1 on Tubi and AmazonFreevee…. Kiara Barnes (ex-Zoe Buckingham, B&B) has been cast in Season 2 of Fox’s Accused, along with Sherri Saum (ex-Keri Reynolds, One Life to Live; ex-Vanessa Hart, Sunset Beach).

Industry News

Ken Corday is hitting the stage again to benefit the SAG-AFTRA Foundation at the Garry Marshall Theatre in Burbank, CA. The Daytime Emmy award-winning executive producer and composer of Days of our Lives will be performing a solo piano concert series for three nights on October 23, 25 and 26.

It marks Corday’s second benefit concert series following a sold-out first run at the same venue last fall. “Songs Without Words” will feature a new collection of original works. Corday will again perform some of his own original music with surprise special guests introducing him each evening.

“I am so thrilled to be able to, once again, share my own music with the world,” said Corday in a statement. “Music has always been a great passion of mine, and the opportunity to share the different styles of contemporary American piano compositions I’ve been working on, while also benefiting a cause close to my heart, is nothing short of a dream. I hope my music brings as much joy to the hearts of all those that listen, as it does for me to perform it.”

Tickets are $60 and available via the Garry Marshall ticketing office at 818-955-8101 or KEN CORDAY: SONGS WITHOUT WORDS 2024 — Garry Marshall Theatre. All proceeds will benefit the SAG/AFTRA Foundation’s Emergency Assistance Program, which provides financial aid to SAG-AFTRA artists who are experiencing extreme or unexpected financial hardships.