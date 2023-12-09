Daytime Emmy Nominee Q&A: Cassandra Creech (ex-Grace, THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL)

The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be held on Friday, Dec. 15, with the ceremony airing live on CBS starting at 9 p.m. ET. Soap Opera Digest chatted with the nominees to get the scoop on how they found out, what episodes they submitted, and more as we count down to daytime’s biggest night!

Outstanding Guest Performer

Cassandra Creech (ex-Grace, THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL)

Congratulations on your nomination! “Isn’t that wonderful, to be appreciated? It’s not something that, as an actor, you always look for, but when it shows up, it’s joyous, it’s beautiful and everyone likes to be appreciated in some way. And I felt I was aligned with the crew, the cast, everyone, and it was just an easy collaboration with everybody.”

How did you learn that you were up for a Daytime Emmy? “I was walking out of the gym and I got a call from ‘Bell’. It didn’t really register with me, but I was like, ‘Let me see who that is.’ I picked up the call and [Executive Producer/Head Writer Bradley Bell] said, ‘Hey, congratulations!’ I said, ‘What’s going on?’ and he said, ‘You got an Emmy nomination.’ ”

And what was your reaction? “I just jumped up and down and ran around in the parking lot and my car. I ran back into the gym and said, ‘Yo, I got an Emmy nomination! I got Emmy nomination!’ And that’s how I responded to the news.”

Do you have any nerves or anxiety about Emmy night? “I have no anxiety about this, I’m just happy to be acknowledged, to be seen. I’ve been in this particular genre for some time and it’s where I started [as Denise on AS THE WORLD TURNS]. I would ride in the car with Larry Bryggman [ex-John] to the set of AS THE WORLD TURNS just talking about acting stuff, and then watching him and Don Hastings [ex-Bob] in between takes, and how they joked around and then when they were ready to go on set, ‘Action!’ they could just switch it and just walk into their characters. It was brilliant. I was so blessed and fortunate to be privy to that kind of work. I mean, those are the masters of this genre, and I am so grateful.”

Do you know what you’re wearing to the ceremony? “I have no idea. I don’t have a dress. Shout-out: ‘I need a dress. I’m looking for a dress. Any hot new designer that wants to help out, I’m here.’ ”

Will you have an acceptance speech prepared or wing it? “I’ll probably wing it. We were just talking about appreciation and that’s where I’ll be — appreciating it all, and what comes next, we’ll see.”