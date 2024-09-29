Daytime Stars Pay Tribute To DAYS’s Drake Hogestyn (John)

Hogestyn with (from l.) Kristian Alfonso (Hope), Alison Sweeney (Sami) and Eileen Davidson (ex-Kristen/Susan; Ashley, Y&R).

Those who knew and loved him are posting tributes on social media in honor of Days of Our Lives star Drake Hogestyn (John), whose recent passing has shocked and devastated the daytime community. Here are a smattering of those tributes.

DAYS Co-Stars Tributes

Alison Sweeney (Sami): “Drake was an incredible man. He was funny, generous and thoughtful. He cared about every single scene, every person. He loved Days, the fans, and shared that passion with everyone on set. My heart breaks for his family, they meant everything to him. He was such a huge part of my life at Days. I will miss him terribly and treasure every story, every joke & every hug.”

Martha Madison (Belle): “Today, the world lost a great man, Salem lost its greatest hero, and I lost one of my favorite scene partners. With a heart full of baseball, Drake was the embodiment of team spirit and mentored so many of us at #Days like a true team Captain. He was also a cheerleader. One of my favorite memories of Drake was from not too long ago. He knew I was super nervous as I was preparing to deliver a five page deathbed monologue, and after we finished the scene (both soaked in tears and snot), he gave me a huge hug and whispered, ‘Kid, it was like that moment when you hear the crack of the bat against a long ball that flies into the stands and the crowd goes wild.’ I always knew if I was working with him that I would need to spend a little extra time on my scene prep. He was always off book and word perfect, and in 20 years I don’t think I ever remember him holding a script. More than that, he was always ready to play. He loved diving into our father/daughter dynamics, and there was no place I could go in a scene where he wasn’t exactly right there with me. Drake was full of enthusiasm and humor and aways told the most amazing stories. He loved being an actor and always showed grace and gratitude when it came to his work and his fans. He loved his family deeply and was over the moon to be a Grandfather. I’m sending my deepest sympathies to his family and to all of the cast, crew and fans who have loved him for decades. #RIP ❤️🕊️ @drakehogestyn”

Kristian Alfonso (Hope): “My❤️I’ll always remember u as a Loving father,husband&Dear friend but mostly an incredible passionate human being,generous &immensely kind,Always..Thank U4 the loveU gave us all everyday Drake on set&off Uwere always our hero. LoveU Rest in peace my sweet friend.”

Melissa Reeves (Jennifer): “Heartbroken is the condition of our hearts hearing of Drakes passing. Also blessed and grateful to know such a wonderful man. Thank you Drake for your example of professionalism at work for all of us to follow. Thank you for loving your precious Victoria and your children and grandchildren as we watched your family grow. Your stories of your adventurous life entertained us for so many years! Your last text to me was to love and cherish our time with our grandchildren and that was always the allegiance of your heart❤️ Family first. There are not enough words 💔”

Christopher Sean (Paul): “I will always love you. You were more than just my tv father, in my eyes you were my dad. Thank you for everything you taught me and the love you gave me. The world lost a true Hero. Miss and love you so much Drake. Rest in Peace Dad. ‘Keep Swinging for the Fences.’ Drake Hogestyn.”

Kyle Lowder (ex-Brady; Rex): “Drake Hogestyn was not only my TV dad, he was a real-life father figure to me. I began my career as a nervous 19 year old kid on @dayspeacock , having just moved to LA, and right before our very first scene he grabbed my shoulders and said, “I got you kid.” And he had me. Every step of the way. Drake was one of the kindest, most generous men I’ve ever known, with an unparalleled enthusiasm for life. It’s brutally hard to accept the reality of his passing. I will deeply miss you, Drake. The world has truly lost one of the best. #drakehogestyn #daysofourlives #dool”

Dan Feuerriegel (EJ): “He was such a beautiful man. Always made me feel welcomed and part of the family. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and those who’s lives he touched ♥️”

Charles Shaughnessy (Shane): “Baseball and life can be brutal and heartbreaking. The very best of us can be struck out way too soon. I didn’t get to work with Drake as often as I would have wished, but it was always so much fun when I did. Just thinking of him in an odd moment would bring a sudden smile to my face: it will always do so. Love you, man. Sleep with the Angels.

Thaao Penghlis (Tony/Andre DiMera): “We shared much over the years John Tony & Andre. Great stories were told. To his family, to Deidre & Days so sorry for ur great loss. We will remember him well even though our hearts bleed. Drake thank you & May this next journey be one of great enlightenment. RIP”

Ariane Zucker (ex-Nicole): “Gentleman. That is the first thing I would say about Drake. A TRUE gentleman. Integrity, respect, kindness and love. He was truly authentic.”

Genie Francis (ex-Diana; Laura, GH): “So sad to hear of Drake Hogestyn’s passing. Such a wonderful and kind man. It was a pleasure to work with him. I always loved how much he loved his wife and children.

Eileen Davidson (ex-Kristen/Susan et al): “When I heard the news about Drake Hogestyn’s passing I felt kicked in the gut. A truly one of a kind. So kind, hilarious & talented. Loved his family so much. I know he’s up there telling one of his many stories. Thanks for the laughs Drake. I’ll always love and miss you. XO.”

Staci Greason (ex-Isabella): “I awakened this morning to some very sad news. Drake Hogestyn was a wonderful person. He took me under his wing when I started on days of our lives and he never let me fall. He was funny and a hard worker. He always used baseball analogies because he played for the Yankees in the minors. He joked around with me a lot, especially during our love scenes. We were always laughing and had a deep affection for one another. He was the big brother I never had. My first and only tv husband. My heart hurts. All of my love goes out to his wife, Victoria, the love of his life, and their four children and seven grands. His many loyal fans. And his family on days of our lives. Drake, your playing in the majors now. Much love to you my friend ❤️.

Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa): “I am absolutely gutted by the news of Drake Hogestyn’s death. Though our relationship on screen was anything but civil, we had an incredible relationship off screen. When I went back last year, Drake was the first cast member to see me. He grabbed me and we gave each other the longest and tightest hug and then got in trouble for breaking Covid protocol. 🤣🥹 we didn’t care. We loved each other so much. There’s just not enough wonderful words to describe Drake. He was such a role model to me on and off screen. Intelligent, funny, a team player, a wealth of wisdom, and the best hugger. Hug your loved ones tight today. #ripdrakehogestyn you’re a legend 😭😭😭😭😭 PS I looked for an hour for my favorite photo of me and Drake but I can’t find it. He’s giving me a legendary hug with the cheesiest smile. Ugh. I loved this man 🥹😭 #days #dool”

Cary Christopher (Thomas): “I am so heartbroken to hear about the passing of Drake. I won’t forget how excited he was to talk to me about baseball when I told him I was playing Little League. What an incredible person he was and I am so shocked and sad. My heart goes out to his family 💔”

Michael Easton (ex-Tanner): “Mourning the loss of our friend Drake Hogestyn. Drake was talented and kind and a true gentleman. On my first day on set, I had no idea what I was doing and he knocked on my door, introduced himself and welcomed me to the show and I’ll never forget how much that meant to me. He loved talking about his family, dogs and baseball and he was loved by all who knew him. My deepest sympathies to his family, his friends, the cast and crew of DOOL and all of his fans. Rest in peace, brother. #drakehogestyn #dool”

Lamon Archey (Eli): “Condolences to the family, friends, and fans who’ve watched Drake dedicate almost four decades to #Days. He will be missed. Heaven got a real one. Godspeed 🕊️ 💙”

Julie Dove (ex-Connie): “Thank you for sharing your talent with us Drake. You will be missed.”

Kassie DePaiva (ex-Eve): “I’m so saddened by this news. One of the kindest people I have ever worked with. What an amazing life he lived. He will be missed. He made the world a better place. RIP Drake 🙏🏻”

Mike Manning (ex-Charlie): “Sending prayers and love to the family of Drake Hogestyn. He was a talent, a gentleman, and most of all a good human being. RIP Drake 🙏🏼”

Farah Fath Galfond (ex-Mimi): “What a sad night this is. He was so kind and genuine in every interaction…with a zest for life, his work, and all his millions of fans. But his biggest passion was always, by far…his family. And that was the most touching thing about him. Rest peacefully, Drake Hogestyn.”

Darin Brooks (ex-Max): “Ohhh man… truely one of a kind… a Gentleman through and through… kind… man! Thoughts and prayers go out to his family… RIP in that great big baseball field in the sky…”

George DelHoyo (ex-Orpheus): “Simply put, Drake was as gracious, kind, patient and generous a man as I’ve known His ultimely departure is felt as a deep loss to all who have had the privilege of sharing the stage with him. God hold and keep his sweet soul. And to you, his beloved family, I send my deepest condolences and love. Our world was better for him.”

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex): “An absolute legend and an incredible man. Will forever be missed and honored. 🕊️🤍”

Lindsay Arnold (ex-Allie): “Truly the sweetest, most welcoming man. Lucky and honored to have known him 🤍🤍🤍”

Lucas Adams (ex-Tripp): “A wonderful and beautiful human being. It was a pleasure to have known you. ❤️❤️Rest in peace Legend.”

Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail; Kristina, GH): “Heaven’s not ready for ‘Story Time,’ Drake, they don’t know how good they’re about to have it!!!” ⚾️⚾️⚾️

Camila Banus (ex-Gabi): “RIP to the legend and super star @drakehogestyn. It was an honor to work alongside you. To hear your stories and jokes. To be in your presence.”

Stacy Haiduk (Kristen): “I cannot say enough great things about Drake! I am so sad you have passed! But I am grateful to have know you and all the beautiful stories you have told us all!!! To the family, my condolences to you! Much Love and Light to all! ❤️🥲❤️”

Paul Telfer (Xander): “The ultimate team player. So supportive, and so much fun. Devastating loss to this genre”

Victoria Grace (ex-Wendy): “Oh my goodness. I’m so so sad to hear this. I’m honored to have worked with him. Just the nicest guy. RIP Drake❤️🙏”

Soap Star Pals Pay Tribute

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, GH): “My deepest condolences to Drake Hogestyn’s family, friends and fans. What a lovely, lovely gracious man.”

Doug Davidson (ex-Paul, Y&R): “God’s speed, Drake. @DrakeHogestyn” and in another post, “I am so saddened by this news. May God shower him with His grace and comfort all who loved him . Rest in peace, Drake.”

William deVry (ex-Julian, GH): “Just seeing the news on Drake Hogestyn. RIP Drake. I know a lot of people are very sad this evening. Condolences to all who loved him. Family. Friends. Fans. #DaysCommunity #Days Been a rough few years in Daytime.”