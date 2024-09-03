Comings and Goings: The Latest Cast Changes As Of September 3

Who’s Coming

Bold and Beautiful

Dan Martin (Deputy Chief Baker): Could the lawman finally be catching on to Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) nefarious crimes? He pops up on the canvas again this week.

Sophia Parras (Kelly Spencer): Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) daughter will be seen this week.

Alexander and Chase Banks (Hayes Finnegan): The twins who play the son Steffy shares with Finn (Tanner Novlan) will also be on hand this week.

Days of our Lives

Louis Tomeo (Aaron Greene): The character, who has been pretending he’s Tate (Leo Howard) at Lacross camp, returns to Salem this week to have scenes with his brother Mark (Jonah Robinson).

General Hospital

Emma Samms (Holly Sutton): This is the week we finally get to see Holly back on screen. She will be reintroduced as part of the story surrounding the return of Lucky (Jonathan Jackson), which is currently unfolding outside of Port Charles.

Young and Restless

Judah Mackey (Connor Newman): The actor was back this week, sharing scenes with his on-screen parents Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam (Mark Grossman).

Lily Brooks O’Briant (Lucy Romalotti): The character has to deal with the repercussions of her actions this week when she faces her parents, Heather (Vail Bloom) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei).

Who’s Going

General Hospital

Kelly Monaco (Sam McCall): The shocking news that Port Charles veteran Monaco, who has played Sam for over 20 years, is poised to leave the show caused an uproar with her huge fanbase on the Internet.

Adam J. Harrington (John “Jagger” Cates): With the character’s surprise demise at the hands of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), the actor’s run has come to an end. Harrington joined the show on February 2 of this year. On X (formerly Twitter), Harrington posted a heartfelt good-bye message, writing, “Well @GeneralHospital it was a BLAST, literally! To [Executive Producer] @valentinifrank, producers and writers. Thank you for the SHOT at joining your world. I loved it. To the phenomenal cast and crew. It was a honor to witness the CALIBER of your work. Now, seriously, I will miss you all.” Co-star Charles Mesure (Brennan) also took to X to express his admiration for Harrington. He wrote, “At the risk of stating the obvious – @adamjharrington did an absolutely incredible job on GH. Superb actor, superb presence on set, superb guy to be around. We were so lucky to have him. Cheers, Adam.” The role of Jagger was originally played by Antonio Sabato, Jr. from 1992-94 and again on General Hospital: Night Shift in 2008; get a refresher on Jagger’s history here.

Adam Huss (Nikolas Cassadine): The actor was back for one day when Laura (Genie Francis) visited him to see if he would be able to donate part of his liver to his comatose sister, Lulu. He was not able to do it and encouraged his mother to find Lucky. On X, Huss voiced his gratitude for fans’ positive feedback on his visit, writing, “Thank you. I am honored. I am deeply passionate about playing Nikolas and telling his story. So as I’ve said and will continue to say… all the love and encouragement means a hell of a lot to me. Not one post or message of love goes unappreciated. Please know that, GH fans!”

Alumni Report

Robert Palmer Watson (ex-Dillon Quartermaine, GH) has a new film, Second Baby, Second Chance. “Fun one we wrapped,” he said on his Instagram Story…. Gilles Marini (ex-Ted Laurent, DAYS; Dr. Ghode, B&B) shared on social media that his movie Held Hostage In My House will premiere Saturday September 7 at 8 p.m./7 p.m. central on Lifetime…. Sasha Calle (ex-Lola Rosales, Y&R) revealed on Instagram that her new film, In The Summers, will be in select theaters starting September 20. “This film is so beautiful. Everyone who worked on this film — they are beautiful. To have been one small part of it is an honor. We made a film with an all Latine cast and crew. Which was a dream come true for all of us. I hope audiences feel seen, represented, and heard. To our talented writer and director Alessandra Lacorazza. Congratulations on winning The Grand Jury Prize and The US Dramatic Directing Award at Sundance! Una directora Colombiana. A queer icon. First time filmmaker. Thank you for being our fearless leader.”…. Kim Zimmer (ex-Reva Shayne, Guiding Light; ex-Echo DiSavoy, One Life to Live et al) will be doing theater in Nantucket. She shared the news on Instagram, saying, “On the car ferry to Nantucket! Starting rehearsals tomorrow for Six Dance Lessons In Six Weeks! Can’t wait! We open Sept.11- Theatre Workshop Of Nantucket!” Sebastian Roché (ex-Jerry Jacks, GH) revealed in his Instagram Stories that he is back shooting as Father Renaud in the new season of 1923, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

Casting About

Jonah Robinson (Aaron Greene, DAYS) is appearing in the musical The Civility of Albert Cashier at the Colony Theater in Burbank, Calif. For more information, click here.