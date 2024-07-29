Emma Samms Returns To General Hospital As Holly Sutton!

Hot on the heels of General Hospital‘s announcement that Rick Hearst is returning to the show as Ric Lansing comes news that another fan fave is headed back to Port Charles: Emma Samms, who last appeared in 2023, will pop up in early September as Holly Sutton.

During Samms’s last stint on the show, Holly took part in the effort to take down her nemesis, Victor Cassadine, who had, among other things, killed her sister and kidnapped her son. Holly and Robert rekindled their romance, but ultimately went their separate ways, with Holly leaving town again.

The actress was first cast as Holly in 1982. She exited in 1985, and after a stint as Fallon on Dynasty and The Colbys, returned from 1992-93. She subsequently brought Holly back for short-term runs in 2006, 2009, 2012-13, 2015, 2020 and most recently, 2022-23.

When she last appeared on GH, Samms, who was been dealing with health issues caused by Long Covid, told Soap Opera Digest that she was relieved to have kept up with the show’s grueling production pace. “I haven’t slowed down production and that’s sort of the bar for me, just to make sure that I was a useful employee and not somebody who was causing trouble,” she explained. She also spoke of how much she enjoyed returning to her Port Charles roots, noting, “It has been and continues to be a joy for me to work on this show. I feel so comfortable there. Everyone’s so welcoming to me.”

Having viewers embrace her comeback was personally meaningful to the actress, she said. “I’m really relieved that they enjoyed what I did before; it meant the world to me. That’s who we’re doing this for; everything we do is for them, and their enthusiasm and support is what motivates me. I feel I have to get it right, to entertain them; that’s what absolutely motivates me. There’s absolutely no other reason to do it! They have consistently been kind to me, consistently enthusi-astic and encouraging and very vocal, and I’m very grateful.”

Are you excited to see Holly back in Port Charles again? What do you think Holly will be up to this time? Sound off in the comments below!