It’s becoming obvious to more and more people in Ashley Abbott’s life that she is in a lot of trouble on Young and Restless. So it’s not a huge surprise that her friend Alan should be sticking around a little bit longer to try to help her. Indeed, Soaps In Depth is reporting that Christopher Cousins’ stay is being extended.

“No, they’re keeping me on, which I’m very grateful for,” Cousins confided to In Depth. “I don’t know for how long or what, but I’m doing at least some episodes through May, it looks like. I don’t know what I can say about that, so I won’t say anything.”

The actor immediately hit it off with his co-star, Eileen Davidson (Ashley), who has made no secret of how much she enjoys their on-set dynamic. “Having fun working with [Christopher Cousins]!” she wrote on her official X (formerly Twitter) account, along with a picture of the duo taken on the Chancellor Park set (those scenes aired today in the U.S.).

Cousins told Digest in a previous interview, “I basically told my agents that I can’t really leave town for the summer and so this [Y&R] job fell in my lap. I’m very grateful.” And given that summer hasn’t even officially begun, technically, there are several more months that the show can utilize the soap veteran, who is best known for his 1991-94 run as the mischievous Cain Rogan on One Life To Live, which he reprised in 2008. Prior to joining the Y&R ranks, Cousins appeared as Dr. Kirk, Dante’s WSB caretaker, on General Hospital in 2020.

The extension of Alan’s presence on the Genoa City landscape suggests that the show has no plans to wrap up the ongoing tale of Ashley’s multiple personality disorder. Thus far, Davidson has taken on the personae of Ash, the young girl needing protection; Ms. Abbott, who seems hellbent on revenge and wants Tucker dead; and now Belle, who has a Southern accent and wants Alan for herself. The psychiatrist certainly has his job cut out for him! Will he be able to get Ashley the help she so desperately needs? Stay tuned.