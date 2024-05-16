Comings and Goings: Kennedy Garcia Joins Days of our Lives

The official Days of our Lives Instagram account broke some casting news. “It’s a great day to welcome [Kennedy Garcia] to Salem, plus it’s her birthday today! 🎉🎂 Wish her Happy Birthday and tune in to meet ‘Felicity’ on-air next week!”

Sharp-eared viewers will recall that Chanel (Raven Bowens) mentioned Felicity as being a regular at Sweet Bits with special needs during a recent conversation with Johnny (Carson Boatman). The two were talking about how they would feel if the radiation Chanel was exposed to while pregnant (because her mom, Paulina, exposed her during her recent rescue in the snow) might affect the baby.

Before Garcia makes her Salem debut, here’s a bit of information about this young actress.

According to her IMDB bio, she was born in Tennessee and was diagnosed with Down syndrome hours after she was born. At the age of 3, she battled Acute Myelogenous Leukemia and endured 30 surgeries, which included one for spinal fusion. But she wasn’t about to let that hold her back.

Garcia was discovered by American Girl, becoming the first model with Down syndrome for that brand. More work followed, including Kenzie Ziegler for Justice, Claire’s, Disney, and many other brands. She is listed as one of the top 10 actors with Down syndrome and is also incredibly talented on the dance floor, where she sometimes competes. She also makes the rounds on the public speaking circuit, talking candidly about her journey and teaching people how to be friends with someone with a disability.

DAYS is not her first acting job. In 2010, she was in Pure Country 2: The Gift (in an uncredited role), which starred Michael McKean, Bronson Pinchot and Cheech Marin as well as two episodes of the TV series Dhar Mann. In 2023, she was in the short Bamboozled, playing Bailee. When she makes her Days debut next week, however, it will mark her first appearance on a soap.