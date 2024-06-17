Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes As of June 17

Judith Chapman (Diana) and John J. York (Mac) return to DAYS and GH, respectively.

Who’s Coming

Bold and Beautiful

Tom Arnold (Captain Deuce Stevens): As previously announced, the film and television actor/writer/producer is doing a guest stint on the CBS soap as the pilot who will be taking several characters to Monte Carlo.

Clint Howard (Tom): The newest hire at Il Giardino will be seen on June 20 and 21.

Crew Morrow (Will Spencer): Joshua Morrow‘s (Nick, Y&R) second-born child is joining the cast as Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill’s (Don Diamont) son. Click here for more.

Jamison Belushi (April): The daughter of actor Jim Belushi (According to Jim) will air on Monday, July 15, according to Deadline.

Days of our Lives

Matthew Ashford (Jack Deveraux): As previously announced, Jack is back in Salem this week. Look for him to interrupt Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and Chad (Billy Flynn) and their investigation into what happened to Abby.

Zamir and Zyair Ashford (Carver Grant) and Dion and Raegan Yancy (Jules Grant): The two sets of twins are portraying the youngsters who will be there with their onscreen parents, Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Stowers) to celebrate their grandparents’ anniversary.

Lamon Archey (Eli Grant): Eli is also on hand to celebrate the wedding anniversary.

Judith Chapman (Diana Colville): Chapman, who also appears as Gloria on Young and Restless, is popping back in next week as Leo’s (Greg Rikaart) mother, a role she last played in 2019.

AnnaLynne McCord (Mystery Woman): The actress, whose casting was announced last December, will finally make her debut on Wednesday, June 19.

Doug Simpson (Bank Employee): The character will be helping Chad and Julie with the safety deposit box Clyde (James Read) has led them to.

Sal Stowers (Lani Price Grant): Lani returns this week to be there to help Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Abe (James Reynolds) celebrate their anniversary.

General Hospital

Perez Hilton (Mystery Role): As previously announced, the real-life blogger will be on the show. Could he somehow be involved in a similar capacity — perhaps reporting gossip about Blaze’s (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) secret lover, Kristina (Kate Mansi)?

Kin Shriner (Scott Baldwin): Get ready to see the lawyer back in action with one of his favorite co-conspirators, Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring).

John J. York (Mac Scorpio): The beloved actor, who was on medical leave to fight cancer, returns to the show this week. (To see the first image of him back, click here.) He opened up about his cancer battle to TV Insider here.

Young and Restless

Reylynn Caster (Faith Newman): Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) youngest is back from college this week and the top of her agenda is finding out her parents’ entire love story.

Marc Forget (Doctor): The Parisian doctor appeared on Monday’s show to help Tucker (Trevor St. John) with a crisis.

Sienna Mercuri (Katie Abbott): Claire’s (Hayley Erin) new sibling also returns this week to meet her older sister. The young actress has been playing Katie since 2018.

Paxton Mishkind (Johnny Abbott): Claire also finally gets to meet her younger brother when he returns from boarding school this week.

WHO’S GOING

Bold and Beautiful

Finnegan George (Will Spencer): With the role being recast with Crew Morrow, George’s stint as Will, which kicked off in 2018, has officially ended.

Alumni Report

Deadline reports that Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina, As the World Turns) has been tapped to star in the new TV series bsaed on The Lost Leonardo, the 2021 documentary about the possible final work of Leonardo Da Vinci. Moore will play Diane Modestini, an art restorer…. Robert Palmer Watkins has three movies coming out this summer: The Fostered, which also stars Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston; One Life To Live) and Robert Adamson (ex-Noah, Y&R), Trapped Inn and Uglies on Netflix with Joey King, sister of Hunter King (ex-Summer, Y&R) and Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black)…. Denise Richards (ex-Shauna, B&B) is in a new E! Reality series with daughters Sami and Lola Sheen called Wild.

Casting About

Jeff Kober (Cyrus, GH) has a new movie out on all major platforms called Break. According to the IMDB, “Eli learns that his absent father [Kober] was a Detroit pool hall legend. He journeys into the scene, and must confront the realities and danger of the game – and himself.” Rick Fitts (ex-Martin, Generations) is also in the film.