Perez Hilton Makes Appearance On General Hospital

Gossip blogger, media personality, author and podcaster Perez Hilton is making a cameo appearance on General Hospital, the show revealed on social media. In its post, GH shared a photo of Hilton on set with the teasing caption, “Breaking News: A very inquisitive guest swung by Port Charles today. 🤩 We can’t wait for you to see what @ThePerezHilton has in store for #GeneralHospital. Stay tuned! #GH.”

The sometimes controversy-causing Hilton is best known for his online content, but is no stranger to appearances on television and actually graduated from the esteemed Tisch School of the Arts at New York University with a degree in theater. In 2016, he made his soap opera debut on Bold and Beautiful, portraying the man of the cloth who officiated the wedding of Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric (John McCook). His many other TV credits include roles on The Sopranos, Dirt and Hot in Cleveland and playing himself on episodes of Glee, Girl Meets World, Victorious and 90210, among other series. He has also been on a wide swath of reality shows, including Celebrity Big Brother, Worst Cooks In America: Celebrity Edition, Celebrity Rap Superstar, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D List and Paris Hilton’s My New BFF.

Bible Study: Hilton during his B&B guest stint with Rena Sofer (ex-Quinn) and John McCook (Eric).

GH is keeping the nature of his guest-starring turn under wraps for now, but the show has a long history of welcoming real-life media personalities into the fictional world of Port Charles for guest gigs. With his upcoming appearance, Hilton joins a list that includes then-radio host Ron Reagan, who popped up in 1989 in scenes opposite Kin Shriner (Scott); former Today host Katie Couric, who played a doctor in 2013; then-hosts of The Chew Mario Batali, Carla Hall, Daphne Oz and Michael Symon, who played themselves when Jane Elliot’s Tracy and Sean Kanan’s AJ appeared on the now-defunct food talk show; Extra host Mario Lopez, who served as a Nurses’ Ball co-host in 2017; and Food Network star Jamika Pessoa, who shared scenes with Cynthia Watros (Nina) in 2022.