First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics For The Week Of June 17

Jack (Matthew Ashford, l.) is back on DAYS, and his arrival will surprise Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and Chad (Billy Flynn), who were hoping they could solve their Abby-sized mystery before saying anything to her folks. Will Jack derail their investigation or will the ace reporter/editor be given the chance to help? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Things are poised to get yet more complicated for B&B's Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) when Katie (Heather Tom) confesses her mixed emotions about his sudden family. If this has reawakened feelings for Katie, will this change everything for Bill or will it be a case of too little, too late? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

It's been a while since Carly (Laura Wright, l.) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) have connected on GH. But with Jason back in their midst, these two must have a lot to say to each other. Will the friendly vibe they've been enjoying for a while now continue — or will something happen to put them at odds again? Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Dawn (Gina Garcia-Sharp) is worried about her boss, Tucker (Trevor St. John), on Y&R. Will she take care of him herself or will she call in a doctor? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

It's the best anniversary gift ever for DAYS's Paulina (Jackée Harry, c.) and Abe (James Reynolds, r.) when Lani (Sal Stowers, l.) and Eli (Lamon Archey) join Chanel (Raven Bowens) in celebrating their love. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

B&B's Finn (Tanner Novlan, r.) talks with his biological mom, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), and her husband, Deacon (Sean Kanan). Will this be a happy visit or will Finn finally do as his wife has asked and cut ties with Sheila? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Cody (Josh Kelly) gets food for thought this week on GH. Is Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) the one who provides it, or will she be the one to help him work through it? Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Y&R's Audra (Zuleyka Silver) continues plotting and planning with Nate (Sean Dominic). What are these two up to now? Will this have anything to do with Chancellor-Winters down the line? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Annalynne McCord is finally making her DAYS debut. Could the mystery woman she's playing be a back-from-the-dead-again Abigail? Be sure to tune in to find out. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

B&B's Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has an announcement that will blindside Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Does this have anything to do with his wanting to step down from his corporate duties to concentrate more on designing? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Mac (John J. York) is back on GH! He is a welcome sight for fans and York's co-stars alike. So what brings Mac back to town and what are he and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) chatting about? Photo credit: ABC