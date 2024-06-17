Joshua Morrow’s Son Crew Is Bold And Beautiful’s New Will!

Crew Morrow, the middle son of Young and Restless star Joshua Morrow (Nicholas) and his wife, Tobe, is joining Bold and Beautiful in the recast, contract role of Will Spencer, son of Katie (Heather Tom, who formerly played the senior Morrow’s on-screen sister, Victoria, on Y&R) and Bill (Don Diamont). Deadline was the first to break the news.

Morrow, who turned 19 last month, has two other acting credits under his belt, with roles in Continental Split and Healing Towers. B&B marks his first TV role and he will first air on August 1, having begun taping on June 14.

The actor joins an impressive group of offspring of daytime stars who themselves have appeared on soaps. Ed Bryce’s (ex-Bill, Guiding Light) son Scott Bryce, for example, starred as Craig on As the World Turns. PASSIONS featured Liza Huber, the daughter of Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, All My Children), as Gwen. Kim Zimmer’s (ex-Reva, GL) son Jake Weary played ATWT’s Luke. And Days Of Our Lives was once home to the father/daughter duo of John Clarke (ex-Mickey) and Melinda Clarke, who played Faith before booking her best-known role, Julie Cooper on The O.C.

Making the casting yet more of a family affair, the role Morrow is assuming, Will, was once played by Heather Tom’s real-life son, Zane Achor. Achor appeared from April 2013 through June 2018. Finnegan George, who took over as Will in 2018, was last seen on the show in 2020.

With Will reentering the mix so soon after Bill discovered that he has a surprise daughter, Luna, we imagine the character might have a hard time adjusting to the new member of his family.

Common Bond: Morrow’s new B&B mom, Heather Tom (Katie, l.), and his real-life father, Joshua Morrow, appeared on Y&R together as Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) kids, Victoria and Nick.

