Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes As of July 29

Who’s Coming

Bold and Beautiful

Tom Arnold (Captain Deuce Stevens): The actor makes his debut on the show this week where he’ll be interacting with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Wood enthuses to Soap Opera Digest, “Tom is amazing! Such a gracious scene partner and we really went to town with it. We always see the serious side of Steffy but I love when she gets comical and these scenes are physical comedy which was such an honor to play with someone like Tom. I hope he comes back.”

Aaron B. Spears (Justin Barber): The former right-hand of Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) continues his return run this week. What trouble will Justin be up to now?

Crew Morrow (Will Spencer): The son of Young and Restless star Joshua Morrow (Nick Newman) makes his debut this week as the son of Bill and Katie Logan (Heather Tom).

Days of our Lives

Deidre Hall (Hattie Adams): Thanks to the DAYS promo, we see that Marlena’s doppelganger is back in Salem. Hall, who began playing Hattie back in 2004, announced it herself on Instagram saying, “She’s baaaaaack!” It looks like she’ll be auditioning to be a part of the soap opera within a soap, Body & Soul. Hattie was originally played by Hall’s identical twin, Andrea Hall, from 2000-01. The character was last on the show in 2020.

Christopher Sean (Paul Narita): John’s (Drake Hogestyn) son is sticking around Salem a little longer and will be seen with Marlena by the end of the week.

Colton Little (Andrew Donovan): Theresa’s (Emily O’Brien) brother may have one Hail Mary left to help his sister out of the awful jam she’s gotten herself into.

General Hospital

Rick Hearst (Ric Lansing): The veteran of every soap currently still on the air is headed back to GH and will begin taping this week. It should be an interesting time for Ric to re-enter the Port Charles mix, since it looks like his niece Kristina (Kate Mansi) and his daughter, Molly (Kristen Vaganos), are going to be at odds over the baby Kristina is carrying. What will ex-wife Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and half brother Sonny (Maurice Benard) have to say about his return to town? For a refresher on other people in Ric’s life, click here.

Emma Samms (Holly Sutton): The actress will be seen on-screen again in early September. Her return will be tied to Jonathan Jackson’s return as Lucky Spencer. For more on this, click on this breaking news story.

Jordan Murphy (U.S. Attorney Wilcox): This lawyer means business at Carly’s (Laura Wright) hearing and will be seen in the courtroom scenes set to air this week. Murphy’s previous television credits include Chicago Fire, Grey’s Anatomy and NCIS.

Gita Reddy (Judge Sullivan): The actress, who has appeared on All Rise and Roar, is appearing on GH this week as the judge overseeing Carly’s hearing.

Young and Restless

Reylynn Caster (Faith Newman): Nick and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) daughter continues in her summer storyline this week.

Lily Brooks O’Briant (Lucy Romalotti): As Faith is in the mix, so is Lucy, who has grown very attached to the older girl in an effort to make new friends in Genoa City.

Who’s Going

Days of our Lives

Arianne Zucker (Nicole Walker DiMera): The actress wrapped up her on-again/off-again 26-year run on July 29 when Nicole and Eric moved to Paris. The actress shared a good-bye video and message to her fans from her official X (formerly Twitter) account: “I loved my job. I loved my friends. I loved my co-workers, but most of all I love all of you. When someone says you are irreplaceable…maybe, but the heart of an individual is not. I gave all my heart and always will. I could never have had this job unless I had all of you.”

Who’s Staying

Days of our Lives

Greg Vaughan (Eric Brady): Although Eric moved to Paris with true love Nicole and their son, Vaughan’s absence from the canvas won’t be permanent — a reliable source has told Digest that this is definitely not the last fans will see of Eric.

Alumni Report

Deadline reports that Pierson Fodé (ex-Thomas, B&B) is co-starring with Miranda Cosgrove (Mother of the Bride) in the Netflix romantic comedy The Wrong Paris, to be directed by Janeen Damian, Michael Damian’s (Danny, Y&R) wife.… Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan Ashford, GH) shared on Instagram that she is linked to the upcoming Suits spin-off slated to air on NBC, Suits: LA. Alongside an image from a story about how the network had given a series order to the show, she wrote, “See you soon 😉”…. NBC is also moving forward with a murder mystery series called Grosse Pointe Garden Society, which stars Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana Cramer, One Life To Live)…. Jensen Ackles (ex-Eric Brady, DAYS) announced at a San Diego Comic-Con The Boys panel that he’ll star in a new spinoff series, titled Vought Rising…. Patrick Muldoon (ex-Austin, DAYS) announced that the latest film he’s producing, Riff Raff, is having its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and stars Jennifer Coolidge, Ed Harris, Bill Murray, Gabrielle Union, Pete Davidson and Lewis Pullman…. Molly Burnett (ex-Melanie Jonas, DAYS) to produce and star in the indie science fiction film, Giant Void…. Brian Gaskill (ex-Seth, Y&R et al) announced he’ll be in the upcoming film The Reluctant Heart. “Watch out for this film later this year,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I’ll let you know when I know where you can watch it.”

Real-Life Status

Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan Ridgeway, DAYS; ex-Bethany Bryant, Y&R; ex-Amanda Dillon, All My Children) remarried in G Flip in a vow renewal ceremony while in Australia. She posted on Instagram, “Call it an Aussie wedding, a vow renewal, a bday party… I will refer to it as the BEST NIGHT EVER. We laughed. We cried. We danced. We rode the bull💀 SO incredibly grateful for my Aussie family. Never doing life without you @gflip.” The Selling Sunset star was previously married to Justin Hartley (ex-Adam Newman, Y&R; ex-Fox Crane, Passions) from 2017–2021.

B&B studio technician (head grip) Jack Kidd, Jr. has gone missing. He was last seen on July 25, 2024, at approximately 4:30 a.m. leaving his home in Canyon Country (vicinity near Soledad Canyon and Sierra Highway) driving a white Dodge RAM 1500, license plate 72944D2. B&B star Don Diamont (Bill Spencer) and former B&B stars Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra, now on Y&R) and Rena Sofer (ex-Quinn; now Lois, GH) were among the members of Kidd’s extended B&B family who posted about his disappearance. Sofer wrote, “He is a beloved member of the @boldandbeautifulcbs family and we are all@worried!! Please keep Jack and his family in your positive thoughts!” Anyone with information on Kidd’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s station at 661-260-4000.

Lily Brooks O’Briant (Lucy, Y&R) shared some news on Instagram: “I am excited & so honored to announce that I am serving as a Celebrity Ambassador for Teen Cancer America which is an incredible charity founded by Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of the legendary rock band ‘The Who’. The mission of this incredible charity is to increase survival and improve the lives of teens and young adults with cancer – helping to transform hospitals to better serve their needs. I know we’ve all been impacted in some way by cancer. Helping teens who are combating cancer in any way I can is an opportunity I am super excited about. The charity also has an incredible music program I’m excited to support called ‘Play It Back’. Through Play It Back the patients & survivors get to work with music producers on the art of songwriting, performing, recording. Please check out their website and learn how you too can also support! Together we can all make a difference!”