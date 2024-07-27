Days of our Lives Spoilers Video: Endings, Beginnings And Murder!

Happy Endings

In the promo video for the week of July 29 on Days of our Lives, spoilers reveal that everyone is gathered to say goodbye to Eric and Nicole as they start their new lives in Paris. “We wish you love and peace,” says Marlena, with Roman right beside her. “Cheers,” they say as they wish the happy couple well, and old clips are shown of their long journey to this well-deserved happy ending.

New Beginnings

As one story winds down a new one gears up. Abe and Kate fist bump to celebrate their new endeavor — Body & Soul has a new production office and the two old friends are thrilled. “Our next big star could be on the other side of that door,” he says when Kate opens it a smiling Hattie. Or at least it looks like that’s Hattie. Is Marlena’s doppelganger really back in Salem?

Everything In Between

Next we see Jack and Chad, working together to hunt down another clue. It takes them to a room where Chad busts down the door and what they see shocks them both. Is it really Abigail?!

“No one can know about this,” insists Fiona to a drinking Brady. Not like Brady wants anyone to know he’s hitting the bottle again with Xander’s mother, of all people.

Tate is on the phone and it’s not good. “What’s going to happen to you,” he asks his disgraced mother. Theresa knows her goose is cooked and there’s not much more to say. Is she already at the Salem Police Department? She asked Maggie to drive her there since she didn’t trust herself, knowing she had to turn herself in.

“The last thing this town needs is another killer on the loose,” says Paulina. But that’s exactly what the mayor of Salem’s got as Connie looks at a glove and claims another victim. “Everett, wake up,” insists a shaken Stephanie. “I tried so hard to get back to you,” he tells Stephanie. “Hang on, just stay with me,” she manages through tears, with Jada by her side. See it for yourself in the video below.