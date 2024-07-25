Everything You Need To Know About General Hospital's Ric Lansing

Ric was first seen in November 22 and had it out for Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). In 2003, the attorney revealed to Sonny that they are half brothers who share a mother, Adela. Ric had a vendetta against Sonny, and Jason by extension, but the brothers' animosity mellowed over the course of many years. Photo credit: ABC

Also in 2003, Ric tied the knot with Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst). The duo's relationship was beset by many an obstacle, including the machinations of Ric's jealous and and dangerous former lover, Faith Roscoe, who made several attempts on Liz's life. Photo credit: Tom Queally/ABC

Liz got pregnant, but miscarried after Faith pushed her down a flight of stairs. Ric then kidnapped Sonny’s pregnant wife, Carly Corinthos (then-Tamara Braun), and held her hostage in a panic room. He planned to swipe her baby once it was born and raise it with an unwitting Elizabeth. Photo credit: Scott Garfield/ABC

After Liz and Ric split over his despicable actions, Ric wound up tying the knot with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). They didn’t marry for love — they swapped vows to bolster Alexis's chances of retaining custody of Kristina, her daughter with Sonny, when Sonny took her to court — but the pair soon developed real feelings for each other and welcomed a daughter of their own, Molly, in 2005. Photo credit: ABC

In 2006, Ric had an illicit one-night stand with his stepdaughter, Sam (Kelly Monaco), during a rough patch in his marriage to Alexis. He and Alexis wound up divorcing. Photo credit: ABC

Ric (pictured giving Sam the third degree in court) spent much of 2007 hell-bent on sending Jason jail for Lorenzo Alcazar's murder. Ric was livid when Jason went free. Photo credit: ABC/RON TOM

Ric slept with mob princess Claudia Zacchara (Sarah Brown) in 2008, but she wound up tying the knot with Sonny to solidify the relationship between the Corinthos and Zacchara organizations. Ric found out that Claudia had shot Michael, and blackmailed her with this explosive intel in 2009. Claudia got pregnant and claimed that Ric was the father, but a DNA test proved that Sonny was the biological dad. Ric, meanwhile, relocated to California. Photo credit: ABC/RON TOM

Ric returned to town in 2014 and had a warm reunion with daughter Molly (then-Haley Pullos). Ric wound up faking his own death to prove that Julian Jerome, not Ric, was the head of the Jerome crime organization, but was able to return to town months later, much to Molly's delight. Photo credit: JPI

Ric rekindled his love affair with Elizabeth, but he rightfully feared that her connection to amnesiac "Jake Doe" would be an impediment to their reunion. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

To try to hold on to Liz, Ric hired Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) to pose as "Jake's" wife. When the truth came out at the 2015 Nurses' Ball, courtesy of Carly, Liz broke things off with Ric. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Ric rebounded, and fast, with Nina Reeves (Michelle Stafford), who impulsively married him in 2015 while on the outs with her beau, Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth). Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com