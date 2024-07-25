Everything You Need To Know About General Hospital's Ric Lansing

Ric Lansing, the oft-shady attorney played by Rick Hearst who shares long and complicated histories with General Hospital mainstays like Sonny (his half brother), Alexis (his ex-wife and mother of his adult daughter, Molly), Carly (his former sister-in-law, who he held hostage while she was pregnant), and Elizabeth (another former spouse), is poised to return to the show in August after an 8-year absence. Here’s your guide to his life and times.
Photo credit: ABC
Ric was first seen in November 22 and had it out for Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). In 2003, the attorney revealed to Sonny that they are half brothers who share a mother, Adela. Ric had a vendetta against Sonny, and Jason by extension, but the brothers' animosity mellowed over the course of many years.
Photo credit: Tom Queally/ABC
Also in 2003, Ric tied the knot with Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst). The duo's relationship was beset by many an obstacle, including the machinations of Ric's jealous and and dangerous former lover, Faith Roscoe, who made several attempts on Liz's life.
Photo credit: Scott Garfield/ABC
Liz got pregnant, but miscarried after Faith pushed her down a flight of stairs. Ric then kidnapped Sonny’s pregnant wife, Carly Corinthos (then-Tamara Braun), and held her hostage in a panic room. He planned to swipe her baby once it was born and raise it with an unwitting Elizabeth.
Photo credit: ABC
After Liz and Ric split over his despicable actions, Ric wound up tying the knot with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). They didn’t marry for love — they swapped vows to bolster Alexis's chances of retaining custody of Kristina, her daughter with Sonny, when Sonny took her to court — but the pair soon developed real feelings for each other and welcomed a daughter of their own, Molly, in 2005.
Photo credit: ABC
In 2006, Ric had an illicit one-night stand with his stepdaughter, Sam (Kelly Monaco), during a rough patch in his marriage to Alexis. He and Alexis wound up divorcing.
Photo credit: ABC/RON TOM
Ric (pictured giving Sam the third degree in court) spent much of 2007 hell-bent on sending Jason jail for Lorenzo Alcazar's murder. Ric was livid when Jason went free.
Photo credit: ABC/RON TOM
Ric slept with mob princess Claudia Zacchara (Sarah Brown) in 2008, but she wound up tying the knot with Sonny to solidify the relationship between the Corinthos and Zacchara organizations. Ric found out that Claudia had shot Michael, and blackmailed her with this explosive intel in 2009. Claudia got pregnant and claimed that Ric was the father, but a DNA test proved that Sonny was the biological dad. Ric, meanwhile, relocated to California.
Photo credit: JPI
Ric returned to town in 2014 and had a warm reunion with daughter Molly (then-Haley Pullos). Ric wound up faking his own death to prove that Julian Jerome, not Ric, was the head of the Jerome crime organization, but was able to return to town months later, much to Molly's delight.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Ric rekindled his love affair with Elizabeth, but he rightfully feared that her connection to amnesiac "Jake Doe" would be an impediment to their reunion.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
To try to hold on to Liz, Ric hired Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) to pose as "Jake's" wife. When the truth came out at the 2015 Nurses' Ball, courtesy of Carly, Liz broke things off with Ric.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Ric rebounded, and fast, with Nina Reeves (Michelle Stafford), who impulsively married him in 2015 while on the outs with her beau, Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth).
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
While married to Nina, Ric carried on a secret, torrid affair with her murderous mother, Madeline (Donna Mills). Together, the pair plotted to get their hands on Nina's fortune. Ric was busted and Nina annulled their union. Ric then left the canvas .... but is on his way home to Port Charles!
