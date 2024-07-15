Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes As of July 15

Who’s Coming

Bold and Beautiful

Jamison Belushi (April, the Lab Tech): This medical professional is pressed into duty on July 15.

Dan Martin (Deputy Chief Brad Baker): Baker, who has led many investigations into the lives of the Forresters through the years, is back in action on July 17.

Days of our Lives

Madelyn Kientz (Sophia): Holly’s (Ashley Puzemis) “friend” is back this week to cause trouble for the young lovebirds as she threatens to out Holly and Tate’s (Leo Howard) romance. Look for her on July 18.

Colton Little (Andrew Donovan): With his younger sister Theresa (Emily O’Brien) getting married, look for Andrew to be in town to walk her down the aisle.

Christopher Sean (Paul Narita): While Paul may be in town as Andrew’s plus-one at the wedding, you can expect to see Paul asking his half brother Brady (Eric Martsolf) the tough questions about his feelings for his ex-wife.

Serena Scott Thomas (Fiona Cook): Xander’s (Paul Telfer) oft-mentioned estranged mother shows up on July 19. Her previous roles include Princess Diana in Diana: Her True Story and Carole Middleton in William & Kate. Scott Thomas told TV Guide, “Fiona comes with her own flair, large and in charge, with a twinkle in her eye [and] wants to make amends with her son.”

Zach Tinker (Sonny Kiriakis): Sonny is back for his big brother Alex’s (Robert Scott Wilson) wedding… even if no one in Salem (minus the bride) knows that they’re actually still brothers.

General Hospital

Scarlett Fernandez (Charlotte Cassadine): Valentin’s (James Patrick Stuart) troubled young daughter is back on the canvas this week.

Hudson West (Jake Webber): Look for the fan-favorite actor to share scenes with his on-screen father, Steve Burton (Jason), on the July 15 episode when Jason has an offer for Jake.

Charles Mesure (Jack Brennan): The fallen-from-grace former head of the WSB will be receiving a mysterious visit while at Pentonville.

Young and Restless

Vail Bloom (Heather Stevens): After being off the canvas for a while, Heather was back last week looking for a job and talking with Daniel (Michael Graziadei) about possibly visiting her father Paul (Doug Davidson) in Portugal. She will be on again this week, sharing unexpected news with Daniel.

The Bay

Tamara Braun (Rita “Elise” Kennedy): Braun (also Ava Vitali on DAYS) has been tapped to appear on The Bay in an upcoming special episode paying tribute to the late Jacklyn Zeman (ex-Bobbie, GH), who played Sophia. “Knowing how special Tamara was to Jackie [Braun played her GH daughter, Carly], I created the role of Elise specifically for her,” said showrunner and head writer Gregori J. Martin in a statement. “I also knew whatever name we gave this character had to be something extra special to Jackie.” In honoring Zeman’s life, Martin reached out to Zeman’s good friend Michele Val Jean, the creator of the new upcoming CBS soap The Gates, for advice on naming the character. Her advice was to name Braun’s character after Zeman’s mother, Rita, and her two granddaughters.

Leigh McCloskey (Hank Henderson): McCloskey, who played Zeman’s former GH love interest (Damian Smith), so Martin brought him in as the first husband of her Bay character, Sophia, for the tribute show.

Darnell Williams (Dr. Josef Givens): The recurring role brings the beloved All My Children icon (ex-Jesse Hubbard) and two-time Daytime Emmy winner back to the soap format.

Michael Saucedo (Officer Cruz): The former GH star, who played Juan Santiago and is married to GH’s Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth Webber), will also be a recurring character.

Who’s Going

Bold and Beautiful

Hollis W. Chambers (Hollis): The actor, whose character was murdered on Friday, July 12, last appears in the morgue on July 15.

Casting About

Deadline reports that Tabyana Ali‘s (Trina Robinson, GH) new coming-of-age film Empire Waist has received its release date. Fans will be able to see the Port Charles star on the big screen on September 27. “THE OFFICIAL POSTER DROP!! I can’t wait for everyone to see this amazing film directed/written by @claireayoub (who I absolutely love and honored to know). I’m really grateful to be a part of this spectacular film. This was such a dream job! I wish I could go back in time and shoot this feature all over again!! Can’t wait for you to meet all of the lovable, inspiring, and talented cast/characters!!” she said on Instagram…. Cameron Mathison (Drew Quartermaine, GH) is joining Candace Cameron Bure in a new Christmas movie for Great American Family. They’ll be starring in Jingle Bells, Wedding Bells, according to TV Insider.

Alumni Report

Bryan Craig (ex-Morgan, GH) will be in Spread, which premieres on Tubi on July 19, with Teri Polo (ex-Kristin, Loving), Elizabeth Gilles (ex-Fallon, Dynasty), and Harvey Keitel (ex-Blue Whale Customer, Dark Shadows)…. Jonathan Bennett (ex-JR Chandler, All My Children) is set to star in the original movie trilogy The Groomsmen for the streaming service Hallmark+. The trio of movies are titled The Groomsmen: First Look, The Groomsmen: Second Chances, and The Groomsmen: Last Dance. Bennett also created and will serve as executive producer and host of Hallmark’s first reality competition, Finding Mr. Christmas, where contestants will vie for a lead role in one of the network’s holiday movies. On Instagram, he enthused, “I can’t believe I’m finally able to share what I created and have been working on for the past few years! Get ready for the best new reality competition you will ever see!!!! Only on Hallmark Plus!”…. Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa Donovan, DAYS) will be playing Meg in a modern retelling of Little Women for Great American Family. It co-stars Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy Horton, DAYS)…. Noemi Gonzalez (ex-Mia Rosales, Y&R) announced she’s in the Hallmark+ TV series called Holidazed, which follows five families who live on an Oak Bay, Oregon cul-de-sac, dealing with the joy and stress of returning home for the holidays. The show also stars Loretta Devine (ex-Angela, DAYS: Beyond Salem)…. Sydney Mikayla (ex-Trina Robinson, GH) announced in an Instagram story that she is a producer on the film Find Your Heart. “So excited to see this script come to life. Thank you [DU Productions] for having me.”

Real-Life Status

Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) is recovering from rotator cuff surgery he had last week. “The surgeon told me it went really well,” he said in a post to X (formerly Twitter). “We got to wait and see but I want to thank all of you for your messages, your support, it means the world to me.”

In Memoriam

Shannen Doherty, who gained a cult following for both her roles on Beverly Hills, 90210 as Brenda and on Charmed as Prue, passed away from cancer at the age of 53.

Joseph Hardy, who was executive producer of GH and Ryan’s Hope, passed away at the age of 95.

Doug Sheehan, who was beloved as nice-guy lawyer Joe Kelly on GH and as Val’s husband Ben on Knots Landing, passed away at the age of 75.

James B. Sikking, who played Dr. Jim Hobart, an alcoholic physician who was briefly married to Audrey March (Rachel Ames), on GH from 1973-76, passed away on July 13 at the age of 90 due to complications from dementia. He was best known for his prime-time run as Lt. Howard Hunter on Hill Street Blues and as Dr. David Howser, father of the titular character, on Doogie Howser, M.D.

Fitness guru and GH alum Richard Simmons, who played himself on the show helping people in Port Charles by holding exercise classes at the Campus Disco, passed away at the age of 76. Said Executive Producer Frank Valentini in a statement, “I was so sorry to hear about the passing of Richard Simmons. Richard will always be remembered for bringing a unique brand of humor to General Hospital through his love of fitness and his bigger than life personality. I was so glad to have an opportunity to experience his energy and enthusiasm first hand when he came back to help us celebrate our 50th anniversary show. I am sure he is already organizing fitness classes at the campus disco in the sky. Our heartfelt sympathy to his family, friends and fans.”

Joan Benedict Steiger, who played Edith Fairchild on GH and a real estate agent on DAYS in 1986, died at the age of 96 after complications from a stroke. She was the widow of actor Rod Steiger.