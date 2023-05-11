Stars Pay Tribute To GH’s Jacklyn Zeman

In the wake of the tragic news of the passing of GH’s Jacklyn Zeman (ex-Bobbie) from cancer, colleagues past and present paid tribute to her on social media.

Réal Andrews (Taggert): “We lost an absolute legend…My heart is broken 😞 Jackie is such a light and a powerful force always had the time to make time and I will never forget her smile 😊 Till we see each other again Jackie…I love ❤️ ❤️❤️ #abc #generalhospital #generalhospitalabc”

Maurice Benard (Sonny): “This hit me really hard, a gut punch.I think because Jackie was such a sweet, delicate soul. And I got to know her really well in the later years, I just loved her spirit I keep telling people life is not fair, we just have to except what is. I will miss you, Jackie we all will✝️”

Sarah Brown (ex-Carly): “My earliest memories of my time on General Hospital involve @JackieZeman loving on & mothering me, gently guiding me toward success, where she felt so at home. Beautiful Queen, inside & out. I know everyone who loved her is devastated. My love to her girls, fam, work fam & fans💔”

Yvette Nicole Brown (ex-Visitor): “I am stunned. We just met when I did @GeneralHospital to honor @SonyaEddy[ex-Epiphany]. She saw me in the hallway marveling at the #GH sign — I couldn’t believe I was actually there. I turned, saw her & immediately fan-girled. I’ve loved her all my life! She was lovely. #RIPJackieZeman”

Ian Buchanan (ex-Duke): “Dearest Jackie. Always a Joy.💔💔💔”

Tyler Christopher (ex-Nikolas): “What a beautiful soul that will be missed here on earth. Jackie was one of my first mentors in General Hospital. She was a warm woman with a witty sense of humor. She embraced life. Sad day.”

William deVry (ex-Julian): “Devastated to hear the horrible news of #JackieZeman ‘s passing. Too much bad news coming out of #GeneralHospital these days. Very very sad & hard to believe.”

Kathleen Gati (Obrecht): “I am heartbroken to hear this news. One of the kindest people I have ever met. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans. ❤️”

Finola Hughes (Anna): “💔 my deepest condolences to Cassidy & Lacey 🕊️”

Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R): “#iamheartbroken @JackieZeman #willalwaysbemissed #sokind #sotalented #howfotunateIamtohaveknownher”

Jon Lindstrom: (Kevin): “I just heard of Jackie Zeman‘s passing late tonight. This is going to take me a minute to process. I can’t believe such a life force as hers has left. Her family and close friends must be absolutely devastated. Please hold them in your hearts. @JackieZeman #RIP @GeneralHospital”

Lisa LoCicero (Olivia): “We love you Jackie.. We miss you already.. 💔”

Eden McCoy (Josslyn): “Jackie was the first person I spoke to when I walked on set to film my very first scene. I was so nervous, but she soothed me with hugs as she introduced herself. Thank you for all that you were to me & so many. Love you now & forever. My condolences to her beautiful family”

Stephen Nichols (ex-Stefan; Steve, DAYS): “Dear, sweet Jackie. It is so very sad to hear of her passing. She was a gentle, kind soul. Jackie loved her work and always brought joy and laughter to everyone around her. Sending love to all who loved her. ♥️”

Wendy Riche (Former GH Executive Producer): “I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of my dear friend Jackie Zeman & filled with gratitude for loving times we had together personally & General Hospital & The Bay. Jackie always spread joy wherever she was I cherish every moment we shared .profound devastating loss.”

Tristan Rogers (Robert): “Jackie Z was the first person I really got to know back on GH in ‘81. We did many pa’s together and they were always great. She was always the perfect partner. Much later we worked on The Bay. And now I’ll never be able to work with her again. Her spark has gone. Bye babe.”

Marc Anthony Samuel (Felix): “So stunned to just learn of Jackie’s passing. She was such a talented and lovely person and legend who never ceased to make us laugh, and smile. We will miss you!”

Charles Shaughnessy (ex-Victor): “I was a fan when I watched GH from the lunch room at work in a fabric wholesaler in 1983. Then I got to work with her and again just recently. A genuinely lovely, kind, thoughtful person and a legendary daytime star. RIP sweet Jackie Z.”

Parry Shen (Brad): “An absolute legend. I loved hearing her stories about the show in the 70s & 80s. Always so kind & down to earth.You will be so missed, Jackie. Condelences to her daughters, family & legions of fans who have loved Bobbie Spencer for decades.”

Rick Springfield (ex-Noah): “Incredibly stunned 💔 to hear of @JackieZeman Jackie’s passing. Such a truly kind soul with no touch of the diva and only sweet things to say about everyone. Love to your spirit as it ascends, sweet girl. You left your mark on many of us and you will not be forgotten. Xo”

John Stamos (ex-Blackie): “I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of the talented and beloved actress, @JackieZeman I recall the wonderful times we spent working together on General Hospital. Her warm personality and infectious energy always brightened my day. Jackie will forever hold a special place in my heart, and her memory will continue to inspire me. XO”

Donnell Turner (Curtis): “An Angel on and especially off-screen. Thank you Queen, you will always be loved, and never forgotten. RIP🙏🏾💐😭”

Greg Vaughan (ex-Lucky; Eric, DAYS): “Such a light of love has been lost but I know has gained her wings as the Angel that she was! Incredible woman with a smile that made you smile & so honored to have worked with her! GBYA 🙏🏻❤️ Aunt Jackie #GH #JackieZeman #BobbieSpencer”

Laura Wright (Carly): “I’m struggling to wrap my head around this -I’m so grateful to have shared so many years with this beautiful woman. Jackie told the best stories-she had an INCREDIBLE spirit and she lived such an amazing life. She loved working on GH -she adored her daughters and lit up when talking about her grandchildren – saying she will be missed is an understatement – thank you Jackie for sharing your heart and soul with all of us. Much love to Cassidy and Lacey ❤️ #nurseBobbie #BobbieCarly #Spencerwomen”

John J. York (Mac) “OH MY, I AM SHOCKED AND SOOO VERY SAD! Jackie Zeman is a LEGEND!!! So many wonderful memories, both personal and professional. Her SPARKLE will be present o General Hospital FOREVER…”

Gregori J. Martin (Executive Producer of THE BAY) “My dear sweet beautiful friend. I can’t put in words how terribly saddened I am by the devastating news of your loss. I adored working with you and even after a decade of wonderful work together it still always felt like we were only scratching the surface. We had so many great conversations and exciting plans for our beloved Sofia who you brought to life so perfectly, so beautifully. Thank you for always being such a shimmering light and true joy to write for and work with. Thank you for being so loyal to The Bay and bringing such a pleasant vibe to set and every function we gathered at. It will never be the same with out you my beautiful Jackie. Will miss your heart, your talents, and will forever hold on to all the sweet memories. You are loved by all of us and will be incredibly missed. Sending my deepest condolences to your beautiful daughters and grandchildren. Sleep in Peace my dear friend 💔 @jacklyn.zeman #sofiamadison @thebaytheseries”