General Hospital Alum Richard Simmons Dead At 76

Richard Simmons, the fitness guru who appeared as himself on General Hospital from 1979 to 1983, and then again for a couple of episodes in 2013, passed away one day after turning 76. According to TMZ, a call from his housekeeper just before 10 a.m. on Saturday brought fire and police to his home and they pronounced him dead at the scene. No signs of foul play were found and it’s being treated as a natural death. The site updated that Simmons suffered a fall the night before and could be connected to his passing.

Inspiring A Nation To Get Fit

Born on July 12, 1948, in New Orleans, Louisiana, he became beloved for his passion for fitness and upbeat personality. According to the IMDB, he opened his workout studio, Simmons, in 1974 in Beverly Hills because he felt most gyms catered to those already fit and he wanted to help beginners and those overweight. It closed in 2016. The site also said he was motivated to lose weight after receiving an anonymous note, left on his car, that said, “Fat people die young. Please don’t die.”

He joined GH in 1979, staying with the show until 1983. In the storyline, he held classes for those wanting to get in shape at the Campus Disco, where Laura (Genie Francis) worked and Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) ran it. Simmons recently discussed those magical days. After years out of the spotlight, he started talking about what he wanted to include in his memoir on social media. On the subject of his time on the ABC soap, he wrote about how the offer came about after an appearance on a talk show with Regis Philben, “A few days later, I met with the most powerful woman in daytime television: Gloria Monty,” he wrote of GH’s iconic executive producer. “I also met with the head writer, Pat Falken Smith. These ladies were very smart.”

He discussed his first scene, which had to be intimidating since he wasn’t an actor. “I had never memorized lines before. So much was going on in my head. At the end of my scene, I heard the sound of heels clicking on the floor and everyone froze. It was Ms. Monty, and she was talking to me. ‘Richard, the television is this big. You are talking like you are on a screen in a movie theater…bring your voice down.’ So, I did.”

He returned to the show for its 50th anniversary, appearing in two episodes to help out with the Nurses Ball. It is unknown how far he got with his memoir, but his tales were thrilling to those who followed him on social media. On his birthday he wrote, “Thank you…I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday. Love, Richard.” The account also released another tweet after his supposed death saying, “Hello gorgeous! Please don’t rain on my parade.” Tweets can be scheduled ahead of time, so there may be more coming.

Digest sends condolences to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time.