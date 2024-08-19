Comings and Goings: The Latest Cast Changes As Of August 19

Who’s Coming

Bold and Beautiful

Jökull Júliusson (Himself): Deadline is reporting that the Iceland rock is shooting an episode today of the CBS soap, to air on September 27. He is the lead singer of the band Kaleo and will perform one of his hit songs, “Way Down We Go.”

Days of our Lives

Kyle Lowder (Rex Brady): The actor revealed he was back on set shooting new scenes as the son of Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Roman (Josh Taylor). His scenes will air in 2025.

Madelyn Kientz (Sophia Choi): Holly’s (Ashley Puzemis) frenemy makes a play for her man, Tate (Leo Howard).

General Hospital

Parry Shen (Brad Cooper): The fan favorite will be back on the Port Charles scene this week. He hasn’t been seen since March of 2023 when he mourned the death of his former GH co-worker Epiphany (Sonya Eddy). Brad had been fired from GH and was trying to make the most of his job working for his Aunt Selina (Lydia Look).

Rick Hearst (Ric Lansing): Ric makes his triumphant return to Port Charles this week. For everything you need to know about the character, click here.

Debbie Matenopoulos (Home & Heart producer): An original The View co-host, Matenopoulos has a tie to the GH cast. She used to co-host Home & Family with Cameron Mathison (Drew). They don’t have scenes together; instead she will be dealing with the team from Deception.

Amor Owens (FBI Agent Boyle): The actor was previously seen on Will Trent, Law & Order and New Amsterdam.

Ansuya Nathan (Dr. Kitsen): Look for the doctor to interact with Laura (Genie Francis). If he looks familiar, you may have seen him in The Tourist, Upright or Dragon’s Breath.

Lincoln Hoppe (Dr. Conlon): Laura will be interacting with a second doctor. Hoppe was previously on Truth Be Told, Roomies and Hearts on Fire.

Who’s Going

Bold and Beautiful

Michael Damian (Danny Romalotti) and Lauralee Bell (Christine Blair): The two Y&R stars wrapped up their Los Angeles crossover visit.

Days of our Lives

Cady McClain (Jennifer Rose Horton) and Matthew Ashford (Jack): After Jennifer freaked out when she saw her daughter Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord), Chad (Billy Flynn) and Jack agreed they should return to Boston, wrapping up the actors’ current run.

General Hospital

Jacqueline Grace Lopez (Blaze): With the character, also known as Allie headed off on a world tour, the actress’s time on GH has come to an end after joining the show in 2022. Lopez bid the show and fans good-bye here.

Casting About

Leo Howard (Tate, DAYS) has a new film coming out called The Lockdown. He shared the news, along with the trailer, on his Instagram account saying, “Brand spankin’ new trailer for THE LOCKDOWN… Hitting digital platforms August 27th! @paramountmovies#TheLockdownMovie.” The film is about siblings Charlie and Jack (Howard), who are trapped in one of the world’s most deadly prisons, after being accused of a crime they didn’t commit. They are made to partake in televised fights against other inmates but must work together to fight for their freedom. Michael Biehn of The Terminator fame co-stars.

Alumni Report

Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan Ridgeway, DAYS) announced on her Instagram account that Season 8 of Selling Sunset will be dropping on Netflix on September 6. There is also a game coming out and it will be available on September 4…. Nicholas Alexander Chavez (ex-Spencer Cassadine, GH) will play Father Charlie in the 10-episode first season of Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie. It will air on Wednesdays, with its debut on FX on September 25 and will also air the next day on Hulu.

Real-Life Status

Putting A Ring On It

Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan Randall, Guiding Light; ex-Mick Dante, As the World Turns) and girlfriend as well as the mother of their daughter Matilda, Kaley Cuoco (Big Bang Theory), announced the news of their engagement on their Instagram Stories on August 14.

In Memoriam

John Aprea, who had a prolific career in TV and film and played Lucas Castigliano (later lookalike Alexander Nikos) on Another World and both Arthur and Dr. Bryce on DAYS as well as Jack Madison on The Bay, passed away at age 83 on August 5. On Instagram, Gregori J. Martin (creator/showrunner) wrote, “It was such a great honor to have the privilege of working with an icon like John on The Bay. I have always been a fan of his work and he was a true gentleman and absolute pro who brought some beautiful moments to the role of Jack in these later seasons. We will all miss him dearly.” In addition to daytime, he was also known for playing John Stamos’s (ex-Blackie, GH) father on Full House and Fuller House. He leaves behind his third wife, Betsey Graci, daughter Nicole, and stepchildren, Marika and Valentino.

Phil Donahue, the legendary daytime talk show host and longtime husband of actress Marlo Thomas, passed away Sunday night at age 88, following a long illness. He also appeared on B&B in 1991 as a TV host.

Gena Rowlands, who played Adrienne Van Leyden on Peyton Place and went on to a prolific film career, nabbing two Best Actress Oscar nominations for her roles in A Woman Under the Influence and Gloria, as well as being given an honorary Oscar in 2016, passed away at the age of 94. She influenced and inspired generations of actors. Paying tribute to her on Instagram, Daytime Emmy-winning actress Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) wrote, “Rest in Peace #genarowlands my favorite, favorite, FAVORITE actress for ever. My very favorite. When I saw her in ‘A woman under the influence’ I thought, ‘I wanna do THAT.’ My acting inspiration, she was. She was consistently beyond spectacular. A true original, understated yet sublime. Oh man, sublime. IMO head and shoulders above her contemporaries. Beautiful depth, personified.❤️”