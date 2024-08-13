Exclusive: Kyle Lowder Returns To Days Of Our Lives As Rex

Photo Evidence: Kyle Lowder (Rex) is back to work on the Days of Our Lives set.

Kyle Lowder, who first joined Days of Our Lives back in 2000 as Brady Black, a role he played through 2005, and later returned to the show as Rex Brady in 2018, is poised to make another visit to Salem. The actor’s first stint as Rex wrapped in 2019, but he subsequently reprised the role in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. His episodes will air in 2025.

On August 12, the actor posted a video from his car on his Instagram Stories, teasing, “I’m back in a very familiar place today, and tomorrow, and the next day. Give you a hint — I’m in Burbank at a studio. I’ve been doing this a long time, but it’s been a minute! I’m excited.”

A spokesperson for the show confirmed what Lowder appeared to be hinting at, telling Soap Opera Digest, “It’s true! Rex is in Salem, we’ll just have to see what brought him back… next spring.”

Lowder has made some big career moves in recent years, trading Hollywood for work on a different kind of set: He’s pivoted to broadcast news and serves as the morning anchor for the CBS affiliate KTVN in Reno, NV. In a 2023 Digest interview about his career change, Lowder explained that he made the switch to broadcast journalism in no small part to be closer to daughter Isabella, who was born on December 7, 2009, who he shares with Arianne Zucker (ex-Nicole, DAYS), his ex-wife. Isabella expressed an interest in living full-time in the Lake Tahoe region, where Zucker and her fiancé, Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel, DAYS) have a home. Lowder explained to Digest, “Immediately the wheels started to turn in my head about, ‘Okay, she’s got five years left before she graduates high school and then becomes an adult and decides what she wants to do. I don’t want to spend those five years driving up or flying in as much as I can and being a visitor in her life.’ ”

In that interview, Lowder indicated that despite his move out of state, he would be open to making further soap appearances. “The soap opera genre is the first job I ever had,” he said. “I love that industry. My gut answer is, if Days of Our Lives called, or any show for that matter, obviously, I’m on contract, so I couldn’t sign another contract. But if I got a phone call to see if I could pop in for an episode or two, schedule permitting, I would love to do that.”