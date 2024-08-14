Jacqueline Grace Lopez Confirms Her General Hospital Exit As Blaze

As fans of General Hospital know, the character of Blaze (also known as Allie) has left Port Charles to be the opening act for a huge star on a glamorous world tour — after Kristina broke up with her. Now the actress who plays her, Jacqueline Grace Lopez, who originally joined the cast back in 2022, is sounding off on her exit from the show.

From The Heart

“Not gonna lie, this goodbye hurts,” Lopez wrote on Instagram. I think because I didn’t see it coming. That and when you spend almost two years with this group, you start to feel like part of the fabric.”

The actress continued, “I’m so grateful to Frank [Valentini, executive producer] for asking me back. I am grateful to everyone I got to tell stories with, both in front and behind the camera. This cast and crew work so hard and have taught me so much. Jobs come and go, but it’s the people you miss. I’m definitely going to miss this bunch.”

Lopez voiced her appreciation for the representation of nonwhite characters her presence on the show represented. “I’ve mentioned that as a brown girl, it’s so hard to see ourselves in media, period. To have writers introduce Latiné story elements because of my character? Even adding a Latiné last name to my character’s name? Getting onscreen family and backstory as a non-contract actor? Being a part of the opening titles?! Turning a 10 episode part into almost two years??? Babyyy, she done did that! Sometimes we have to be the change we don’t see.✨”

She went on to express her gratitude for the show’s loyal viewers. “GH FANS!!! 🥹 My heart is so full,” she wrote. “Especially fans that embraced Blaze’s journey as a gay woman and formed community around each other as a result: Y’all got me through some moments. I poured myself into this story because I knew it was going to matter. I just didn’t know how much. You have humbled me, reminding me the need for feeling seen onscreen is absolutely universal to all marginalized communities. I learned that through Allie. Through you. Thank you for sharing your stories, your words of encouragement, and for the generous gifts! Know I carry all of that with me always. I hope I did right by you. That’s all I wanted to do.

“Ultimately, my joy in this work is to help people feel seen,” she concluded. “And for that reason alone, this chapter of Blaze was an absolute gift. It feels so sudden, but I have to trust in timing. Heading out of Port Charles with nothing but gratitude. Thank you @generalhospitalabc ❣️”