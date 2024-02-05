Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes

Christy St. John is on DAYS duty, while GH welcomes William Lipton home.

WHO’S COMING

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Cary Christopher (Thomas DiMera) and Autumn Gendron (Charlotte DiMera): Chad’s (Billy Flynn) kiddies are back on screen this week.

Christy St. John (Officer Goldman): This new addition to the Salem PD appears again this week. The actress enthused on Instagram, “I’m filled with gratitude for being a small part of television history—this is the show of JOEY TRIBBIANI, after all. Before working on a soap, I never fully appreciated the effort it takes to make one. Many thanks to @boblambert5 & @bostongrl23 for casting me and to everyone at @dayspeacock for warmly welcoming me into this cast of highly talented (not to mention GORGEOUS 👀) actors who effortlessly handle 100+ pages of dialogue a day with ease. Exciting times ahead for Officer Goldman!”

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Steve Burton (Jason Morgan): The countdown to the actor’s highly anticipated return to Port Charles is on now that he has reported back to work at the GH set. For more, click here.

Adam Harrington (John Cates): On February 2, prime-time vet Harrington assumed the role of John (previously known as Jagger).

William Lipton (Cameron Webber): Lipton, who previously played Cameron from 2018-23, returns this week for Spencer’s funeral.

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS

Weston Woods (Waiter): Woods played the waiter Traci (Beth Maitland) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) interrogated in Paris.

WHO’S GOING

GENERAL HOSPITAL



Nicholas Chavez (Spencer Cassadine): As previously reported, the Daytime Emmy-winner exited the show last week the show to film MONSTER for Netflix, in which he will play one of the infamous Menendez brothers. When he was originally cast, a GH rep told Digest, “We support Nicholas’s endeavors and look forward to having him return to GENERAL HOSPITAL once this project is wrapped.”

Avery Pohl (Esme Prince): Pohl exited the canvas alongside Chavez, a GH rep confirmed to Digest.

IN MEMORIAM



Don Murray, an original cast member of KNOTS LANDING, passed away on February 2 at the age of 94. On KNOTS, he portrayed Sid Fairgate, husband to Michele Lee’s Karen and brother to Donna Mills’s Abby. Murray earned an Academy Award nomination for 1956’s Bus Stop, in which he starred opposite Marilyn Monroe. The Los Angeles appeared in a wide range of films, including Conquest of the Planet of the Apes and Peggy Sue Got Married, and an equally diverse number of television series, including T.J. HOOKER, MATLOCK, MURDER, SHE WROTE, and, in the role of Bushnell Mullins, eight episodes of the 2018 TWIN PEAKS reboot. On Instagram, Mills paid homage to her TV brother, saying, “Another one of our Knots Family gone too soon. RIP dear Don.”

Murray with his KNOTS LANDING spouse, Michele Lee (ex-Karen).