Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes

Christy St. John is on DAYS duty, while GH welcomes William Lipton home.
WHO’S COMING
DAYS OF OUR LIVES
Cary Christopher (Thomas DiMera) and Autumn Gendron (Charlotte DiMera): Chad’s (Billy Flynn) kiddies are back on screen this week.
GENERAL HOSPITAL
Steve Burton (Jason Morgan): The countdown to the actor’s highly anticipated return to Port Charles is on now that he has reported back to work at the GH set. For more, click here.
Adam Harrington (John Cates): On February 2, prime-time vet Harrington assumed the role of John (previously known as Jagger).
William Lipton (Cameron Webber): Lipton, who previously played Cameron from 2018-23, returns this week for Spencer’s funeral.
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS
Weston Woods (Waiter): Woods played the waiter Traci (Beth Maitland) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) interrogated in Paris.
WHO’S GOING
GENERAL HOSPITAL
Nicholas Chavez (Spencer Cassadine): As previously reported, the Daytime Emmy-winner exited the show last week the show to film MONSTER for Netflix, in which he will play one of the infamous Menendez brothers. When he was originally cast, a GH rep told Digest, “We support Nicholas’s endeavors and look forward to having him return to GENERAL HOSPITAL once this project is wrapped.”
Avery Pohl (Esme Prince): Pohl exited the canvas alongside Chavez, a GH rep confirmed to Digest.
IN MEMORIAM
Don Murray, an original cast member of KNOTS LANDING, passed away on February 2 at the age of 94. On KNOTS, he portrayed Sid Fairgate, husband to Michele Lee’s Karen and brother to Donna Mills’s Abby. Murray earned an Academy Award nomination for 1956’s Bus Stop, in which he starred opposite Marilyn Monroe. The Los Angeles appeared in a wide range of films, including Conquest of the Planet of the Apes and Peggy Sue Got Married, and an equally diverse number of television series, including T.J. HOOKER, MATLOCK, MURDER, SHE WROTE, and, in the role of Bushnell Mullins, eight episodes of the 2018 TWIN PEAKS reboot. On Instagram, Mills paid homage to her TV brother, saying, “Another one of our Knots Family gone too soon. RIP dear Don.”
Murray with his KNOTS LANDING spouse, Michele Lee (ex-Karen).