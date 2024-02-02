Exclusive: William Lipton Returns As GENERAL HOSPITAL's Cameron!

Next week on GH, when Spencer’s family and friends gather to say good-bye to the presumed-dead Spencer scion, a familiar face will be among them: William Lipton is returning to the canvas for the occasion as Cameron Webber, Spencer’s close friend and cousin.

Lipton assumed the role of Elizabeth’s firstborn son in 2018 and was last seen on-screen in March 2023, when Cameron went off to California to attend Stanford University.

When Lipton exited last year, GH’s official Instagram shared a photo of Lipton with his on-screen family from his final day on set and assured, “Cameron will be back before you know it!”

At the time, the actor told Digest that he was touched by fans’ worry that this meant they’d seen the last of him on the show. “It’s always an honor to be so well-received by such an amazing and loving community,” he said. “They have been following a good chunk of my life now. I started [on GH] when I was a sophomore in high school and now I’m a sophomore in college. I’m so thankful for everyone’s concern and the love they’ve given me. Working at GENERAL HOSPITAL has been such an important part of my life and while I’m not planning on leaving yet, I just want everyone to know how grateful I am to be part of such an amazing community.”

Connected Four: Lipton in 2023 with his GH kin (from l.) Enzo De Angelis (Aiden), Hudson West (Jake) and Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth).