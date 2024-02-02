Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

CASTING NEWS

Adam Harrington Joins GENERAL HOSPITAL As John "Jagger" Cates!

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington made his GH debut on Friday, February 2 in the role of John “Jagger” Cates, who was originally played by Antonio Sabato, Jr.  from 1992-94, with additional appearances in 1995 and 2008 (on GH: NIGHT SHIFT).

Prime-time vet Harrington is no stranger to playing an FBI agent, having appeared in nine episodes of BOSCH (2020-21) as FBI Agent Jack Brenner and four episodes of DEXTER (2010) as Agent Ray Walker. Among the actor’s many other credits are roles on QUEER AS FOLK, SMALLVILLE, CSI, CSI: NY, CSI: MIAMI, PARKS AND RECREATION, SUPERNATURAL and CRIMINAL MINDS.

For a refresher on how the character — who this time around will go by his given name, John, and not his nickname, Jagger — played into the action during his previous Port Charles residencies, check out our complete history of his storyline.

Wright, Harrington

ABC/Christine Bartolucci

You Can Go Home Again: John met Carly (Laura Wright) upon his return to Port Charles.

By
Filed Under:
What do you think? Leave a comment.