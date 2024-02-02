Adam Harrington Joins GENERAL HOSPITAL As John "Jagger" Cates!

Adam Harrington made his GH debut on Friday, February 2 in the role of John “Jagger” Cates, who was originally played by Antonio Sabato, Jr. from 1992-94, with additional appearances in 1995 and 2008 (on GH: NIGHT SHIFT).

Prime-time vet Harrington is no stranger to playing an FBI agent, having appeared in nine episodes of BOSCH (2020-21) as FBI Agent Jack Brenner and four episodes of DEXTER (2010) as Agent Ray Walker. Among the actor’s many other credits are roles on QUEER AS FOLK, SMALLVILLE, CSI, CSI: NY, CSI: MIAMI, PARKS AND RECREATION, SUPERNATURAL and CRIMINAL MINDS.

For a refresher on how the character — who this time around will go by his given name, John, and not his nickname, Jagger — played into the action during his previous Port Charles residencies, check out our complete history of his storyline.

You Can Go Home Again: John met Carly (Laura Wright) upon his return to Port Charles.