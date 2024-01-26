Nicholas Chavez's Final GH Airdate Revealed

GENERAL HOSPITAL is preparing to say good-bye — for now — to one of its most popular players: Daytime Emmy winner Nicholas Chavez, who is taking a hiatus from the role of Spencer to film the high-profile Netflix series MONSTER. In the Ryan Murphy-led project, Chavez and Cooper Koch will portray the infamous Menendez brothers, Lyle and Erik, who in 1996 were convicted of murdering their parents.

As first reported by TV Line, Chavez’s final airdate is fast approaching: His last episode is slated to be broadcast on Wednesday, January 31. GH isn’t revealing details of how the character’s absence will be addressed on-air, but Chavez is expected to be filming MONSTER for several months.

When the project was first announced in June 2023, a GH rep told Digest, “When this production begins, we support Nicholas’s endeavors and look forward to having him return to GENERAL HOSPITAL once this project is wrapped.”