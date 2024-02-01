Avery Pohl (Esme) Exits GENERAL HOSPITAL

A GH spokesperson confirms to Digest that Avery Pohl is exiting the show as Esme. Her final episode aired on January 31, when her character, along with Nicholas Chavez’s Spencer, were presumed dead.

Pohl made her GH debut on August 16, 2021. “I love everybody I work with and it’s just really a great place to be,” she enthused to Digest of her new workplace at the time. The vixenish Esme was ultimately revealed to be the daughter of established GH baddies Ryan Chamberlain and Heather Webber, and sunk to devious new lows in 2022, when she secretly recorded Cameron and Josslyn having sex, released the footage and framed Trina for the crime of revenge porn. Pohl noted to Digest that she understood the assignment of playing a character designed to draw the audience’s ire, saying, “At the end of the day, my job is to help tell a story and to entertain people, and if people are entertained by the fact that they love to loathe me, then I guess my job is done!”

Behind the scenes, Pohl forged a close friendship with Tabyana Ali (Trina), who says that it was emotional to say an on-set good-bye to her pal. “With Avery, it’s a little different because she lives right across the street from me and I talk to her all the time,” Ali notes. “But I was still like, ‘Dang, I’m not going to see you at work! But I will see you in the neighborhood!’ We talk and hang out frequently, but I hate that I’m not going to see her at work. I’ll still call her every day but I am going to miss seeing her at work. The day that Avery left was a very tearful day. We all gave her hugs and flowers and gifts. It was a bittersweet thing.”

The Best Of Enemies: Pohl and Tabyana Ali (Trina) shared a laugh between scenes on Pohl’s final day of taping.