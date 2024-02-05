Steve Burton (Jason) Kicks Off GENERAL HOSPITAL Return, Reveals First Airdate!

Steve Burton officially reported back to GENERAL HOSPITAL duty as Jason Morgan on February 5. The show’s official social media accounts shared a first look photo of the actor back on set, teasing, “Look who’s back in the ring! 🥊 @1SteveBurton has officially returned to Port Charles… and that’s all we can tell you (for now). 🤐 #GH #GeneralHospital”

In a video posted exclusively on the Daily Drama’s YouTube channel, Burton recorded a message to fans from the set, saying, “Okay, all right, so here’s what’s crazy is I’m back on the set. We’re getting ready to shoot right now. So, listen, I got to talk to the head writers. This story is going to be sick. It’s gonna be awesome. So, make sure you keep watching because the pieces of the puzzle are gonna be fit for when I return. And that return date, that air date, it is March 4th. Stay tuned. Keep watching. And, if you stopped, get back, because it’s gonna be awesome.”