Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes

GH says good-bye for now to Nicholas Chavez, and hello again to Eden McCoy.

WHO’S COMING

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

Dick Christie (Charlie Webber): The Forrester security guard is on duty on January 30 and January 31.



GENERAL HOSPITAL

Jeff Leaf (O’Neill): Leaf is playing the short-term role of an arms dealer, and will debut on February 2.

Eden McCoy (Josslyn Jacks): The Daytime Emmy-winner took a leave of absence after her mother, Natasha, passed away in November 2023, and the show temporarily recast the role of Josslyn with Courtney Fulk. After reporting back to work this month, McCoy will return to the airwaves on February 1.

YOUNG AND RESTLESS



Judah Mackey (Connor Newman): Expect an appearance soon by Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) son, as Grossman recently posted a photo (below) of himself with Egan and Mackey taken on set. Mackey assumed the role of Connor in August 2019.

Mishael Morgan (Amanda Sinclair): As previously reported, the Daytime Emmy-winning fan fave is returning to Genoa City in the coming weeks. Morgan’s last appearance as Amanda was in March 2023.

WHO’S GOING

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

Darin Brooks (Wyatt Spencer): While not ruling out the possibility of a return, Brooks confirmed in an interview that his recent return to B&B was only for two episodes.

GENERAL HOSPITAL



Nicholas Chavez (Spencer Cassadine): As previously reported, the Daytime Emmy-winner is exiting the show to film MONSTER for Netflix, in which he will play one of the infamous Menendez brothers, who in 1996 were convicted of the murders of their parents. Chavez will last air on January 31, with major drama in store for Spencer and Trina (Tabyana Ali) in his final shows. When Chavez was first cast in MONSTER last spring, a GH rep told Digest, “When this production begins, we support Nicholas’s endeavors and look forward to having him return to GENERAL HOSPITAL once this project is wrapped.”

Courtney Fulk (Josslyn Jacks): Fulk has wrapped up her stint as a temporary replacement for Eden McCoy. Evan Hofer (Dex) tells Digest, “On New Year’s Eve, I actually ran into her! I had left a party with my friends around 11 and we were on the sidewalk and I hear, ‘Evan!’ I turned around and it was Courtney! I was like, ‘What are the odds of that?’ Courtney is so nice. She was wonderful to have around.”

CASTING ABOUT



B&B alum Kim Matula (ex-Hope) has landed a plum new gig: She’s been cast as Jane Curtin in SNL 1975, a Jason Reitman-directed flick for Sony Pictures chronicling the behind-the-scenes drama of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE’s debut.