Mishael Morgan (Amanda) Makes YOUNG AND RESTLESS Return!

Y&R fan fave and Daytime Emmy winner Mishael Morgan is heading back to Genoa City as Amanda. The star, who has been on recurring status with the show since late 2022, announced on Instagram that she’s taping an appearance with a video of herself at the studio with her wardrobe for the day. “Guess who’s popping in for a visit!!! #YR @youngandrestlesscbs,” she wrote. To see her post, click here.

Morgan began playing Amanda in 2019, and prior to that, she had a 2013-18 run as Amanda’s twin, Hilary Curtis. The actress’s last Y&R appearance was in March 2023.