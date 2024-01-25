Darin Brooks Addresses His BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL Status

Darin Brooks joined Michael Fairman for a livestream video interview and addressed his recent comeback to B&B as Wyatt.

The actor, who in 2023 shared with fans that he was no longer on contract with the show, returned last week for two episodes. “So far, that’s kind of the extent of it,” he said regarding the length of his stay, adding, “It is what it is. You know, I’ve been in this business for a long time and know soaps and I know things change and stories move and everything just kind of changes sometimes. I was there for 10 years, you know, and it’s like my second family. And I’ll always remember and never forget all the stuff that I experienced there. [Executive Producer/Head Writer] Brad Bell and the family and everybody just sort of created an incredible past 10 years for me.”

Brooks revealed that when Wyatt’s storyline first began to ebb, he addressed the matter with Bell. “I had a conversation; I just said, ‘Hey, you know, I haven’t really been working lately and all that, are we going to some of Wyatt?’ [And] he’s like, ‘You know, I don’t know if that is on the canvas right now.’ In soaps, you know, we move so fast. You don’t know. I mean, like, tomorrow they could be like, ‘We need you for some episodes.’ ” But at the time, he explained, he felt he should acknowledge Wyatt’s absence to viewers, prompting him to craft a social media post on the subject. “I wanted to sort of put something out there…. People noticed I wasn’t in the credits anymore, you know, they took me off the opening credits and I said, ‘You know, I think it’s probably time for me to just sort of say something. I love these people, I love the show, I love Wyatt, I love everything about it [and] I just wanted to let everybody know that I love them and the fans that I love them. It’s not over, but it’s, you know, [a] ’till I see you again’ type of deal.

The actor said he was surprised when B&B contacted him about reprising Wyatt for the two recent air shows he appeared in, which saw Wyatt rent out the beach house to R.J. and voice to Bill that he desired to spread his wings outside of L.A.. “I didn’t expect it, either; I thought that was sort of it after I’d, you know, chatted with them and then put the post up there. I thought they weren’t going to use me for anything.” And he’s not sure whether those episodes will indeed officially mark the end of his time as Wyatt. “I don’t know, maybe they did write that as sort of just a little bit of a good-bye, you know?” he mused. “But I’m not sure. They’re doing different things now [with the canvas], and I get that.”

Brooks noted that with B&B being a half-hour show, “It’s hard to tell multiple storylines in 18, 19 minutes … I understand that there’s only so much time and there are only so many cast members you can play with.” As for the mysterious fate of Wyatt’s engagement to Flo, the actor teased, “Flo? Who?” And when fans in the chat voiced their desire to see him land on another soap, he joked, “I’d like to do prime-time, guys!”

