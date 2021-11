Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) stopped by the TODAY show this morning to talk about her new Hallmark movie, OPEN BY CHRISTMAS. The full interview with the actress, who will pop up on DAYS next week, is below.