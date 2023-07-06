Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) posed with grown sons Mason, l. and Chase, 17.
Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) vacationed in Puglia, Italy.
“Did somebody ask for the @gothamknights #Nightwing Action Figure?!” mused Christopher Sean (Paul, DAYS) of his GOTHAM KNIGHTS alter ego. “@mcfarlane_toys_official did an amazing job!@dcofficial love what you do! Honored to have an action figure made from our work on such an amazing project with such an amazing team.”
“A little lunch date during our summer vacation,” reported DAYS’s Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), with Stephen Nichols (Steve).
Y&R’s Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) was twinning with daughter Josephine, 3.
Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa, PASSIONS et al) shared a photo of daughter Isabella, who turned 19.
Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R) enjoyed dinner with a scenic view.
“Let’s all have RIBS! Biggest congrats @shaunwhite
Watch The Last Run TOMORROW on @streamonmax
,” Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) posted, showing support for his friend, Shaun White.
Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS) posed in front of a billboard bearing his likeness on a trip to New York City.
Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN) traveled to Paris, France for fashion week.
