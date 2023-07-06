Promo banner Promo banner
Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) posed with grown sons Mason, l. and Chase, 17.

Photo credit: Instagram

Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) vacationed in Puglia, Italy.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Did somebody ask for the @gothamknights #Nightwing Action Figure?!” mused Christopher Sean (Paul, DAYS) of his GOTHAM KNIGHTS alter ego. “@mcfarlane_toys_official did an amazing job!@dcofficial love what you do! Honored to have an action figure made from our work on such an amazing project with such an amazing team.”

Photo credit: Instagram

“A little lunch date during our summer vacation,” reported DAYS’s Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), with Stephen Nichols (Steve).

Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) was twinning with daughter Josephine, 3.

Photo credit: Instagram

Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa, PASSIONS et al) shared a photo of daughter Isabella, who turned 19.

Photo credit: Instagram

Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R) enjoyed dinner with a scenic view.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Let’s all have RIBS! Biggest congrats @shaunwhite Watch The Last Run TOMORROW on @streamonmax,” Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) posted, showing support for his friend, Shaun White.

Photo credit: Instagram

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS) posed in front of a billboard bearing his likeness on a trip to New York City.

Photo credit: Instagram

Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN) traveled to Paris, France for fashion week.

Photo credit: Instagram

