“It was a great night for some @angels
baseball ⚾️ even better… the Angels won!’ Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby), captioned this shot with husband Justin (ex-Chance; ex-Ben, DAYS) and their daughters, Olivia, 7 and Sophie, 5.
Josh Swickard (Chase) and daughter Savannah, 2, went on a daddy/daughter date.
Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS) paused for self-reflection.
Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), husband Rob and their daughter, Josephine, 3, enjoyed a cool summer treat.
Emily O’Brien (Gwen, DAYS) vacationed in Wales, UK.
Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) enjoyed the great outdoors of Canada. “There’s no Wi-Fi in the forest, but I promise you’ll find a better connection,” he posted.
“Ran into @joshduhamel [ex-Leo, ALL MY CHILDREN] and his beautiful wife @audramari,” shared B&B’s Sean Kanan (Deacon). “I hadn’t seen him in over twenty years. Still the same down to earth great guy I remembered. Truly happy for all of his success.”
“During dark weeks, we have tea for six with some of our #Days family,” reported Bill Hayes (Doug, c.) and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie, c.) with Director Scott McKinsey, Deidre Hall (Marlena, l.) and Judi Evans (Bonnie).
“Aaahhhh Taking a #moment with my #love,” shared Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope, DAYS), with hubby Danny Daggenhurst.
“Damn you Scott Clifton @cliftoncam [Liam]!!!” joked Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) of the new sweet spot in L.A. “Because of your fresh post about @levainbakery I leave the studio and head straight there.”