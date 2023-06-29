“It was a great night for some @angels baseball ⚾️ even better… the Angels won!’ Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby), captioned this shot with husband Justin (ex-Chance; ex-Ben, DAYS) and their daughters, Olivia, 7 and Sophie, 5. Photo credit: Instagram

Josh Swickard (Chase) and daughter Savannah, 2, went on a daddy/daughter date. Photo credit: Instagram

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS) paused for self-reflection. Photo credit: Instagram

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), husband Rob and their daughter, Josephine, 3, enjoyed a cool summer treat. Photo credit: Instagram

Emily O’Brien (Gwen, DAYS) vacationed in Wales, UK. Photo credit: Instagram

Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) enjoyed the great outdoors of Canada. “There’s no Wi-Fi in the forest, but I promise you’ll find a better connection,” he posted. Photo credit: Instagram

“Ran into @joshduhamel [ex-Leo, ALL MY CHILDREN] and his beautiful wife @audramari,” shared B&B’s Sean Kanan (Deacon). “I hadn’t seen him in over twenty years. Still the same down to earth great guy I remembered. Truly happy for all of his success.” Photo credit: Instagram

“During dark weeks, we have tea for six with some of our #Days family,” reported Bill Hayes (Doug, c.) and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie, c.) with Director Scott McKinsey, Deidre Hall (Marlena, l.) and Judi Evans (Bonnie). Photo credit: Instagram

“Aaahhhh Taking a #moment with my #love,” shared Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope, DAYS), with hubby Danny Daggenhurst. Photo credit: Instagram