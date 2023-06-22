Kyle Lowder (Rex, DAYS) showed off his new view in Lake Tahoe.
“One of those rare ‘after work’ get-togethers!!! Beyond special!” enthused DAYS’s Deidre Hall (Marlena, r.) with Arianne Zucker (Nicole).
“The veggie garden…the adventure begins!” reported AS THE WORLD TURNS alum Terri Conn (ex-Katie), who snapped a pic of hubby Austin Peck (ex-Austin, DAYS et al) tending to it.
B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) and wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) attended the 2023 U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club.
Greg Vaughan (Eric, DAYS) posed with sons (from l.) Jathan, 16, Landan, 11, and Cavan, 13.
GH’s (from l.) Tabyana Ali (Trina), Evan Hofer (Dex), Eden McCoy (Josslyn) and Avery Pohl (Esme) palled around.
Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) took a nighttime dip in the pool while vacationing in Arizona.
Peter Porte (Dimitri, DAYS) took this scenic photo at the Sea to Sky Summit Trail in Squamish, British Columbia.
“I made them clean the garage with me 😂 #happyfathersday
,” Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) captioned this shot with daughters Anbilliene, 12, Eliana, 10 and Adeline, 8.
Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) hung with her pup, Rufus.