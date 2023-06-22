Kyle Lowder (Rex, DAYS) showed off his new view in Lake Tahoe. Photo credit: Instagram

“One of those rare ‘after work’ get-togethers!!! Beyond special!” enthused DAYS’s Deidre Hall (Marlena, r.) with Arianne Zucker (Nicole). Photo credit: Instagram

“The veggie garden…the adventure begins!” reported AS THE WORLD TURNS alum Terri Conn (ex-Katie), who snapped a pic of hubby Austin Peck (ex-Austin, DAYS et al) tending to it. Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) and wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) attended the 2023 U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club. Photo credit: Instagram

Greg Vaughan (Eric, DAYS) posed with sons (from l.) Jathan, 16, Landan, 11, and Cavan, 13. Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s (from l.) Tabyana Ali (Trina), Evan Hofer (Dex), Eden McCoy (Josslyn) and Avery Pohl (Esme) palled around. Photo credit: Instagram

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) took a nighttime dip in the pool while vacationing in Arizona. Photo credit: Instagram

Peter Porte (Dimitri, DAYS) took this scenic photo at the Sea to Sky Summit Trail in Squamish, British Columbia. Photo credit: Instagram

“I made them clean the garage with me 😂 #happyfathersday ,” Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) captioned this shot with daughters Anbilliene, 12, Eliana, 10 and Adeline, 8. Photo credit: Instagram