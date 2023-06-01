Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) and his wife, Shay, enjoyed a family barbecue with their son, Christian, 4. Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s Delon de Metz (Zande, r.) encountered Billy Dee Williams (ex-Toussaint, GH: NIGHT SHIFT). “Ran into the one and only Lando Calrissian at lunch,” he posted. “Unfortunately he didn’t pull up in the fastest hunk o’ junk in the galaxy.” Photo credit: Instagram

A dapper Kyle Lowder (Rex, DAYS) took in the view. Photo credit: Instagram

Vincent Irizarry (ex-Deimos, DAYS et al), a “certified Bravoholic” according to his post, took a selfie with VANDERPUMP RULES star Scheana Shay. Photo credit: Instagram

“Me and P by the sea… I love a quiet beach. So pretty and peaceful,” noted Cady McClain (ex-Jennifer, DAYS et al), who is in Cape May, NJ for her one-woman play, Shirley Valentine. Photo credit: Instagram

Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s Don Diamont (Bill) and his wife, Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Amy) had a dinner date. Photo credit: Instagram

Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby), husband Justin Gaston (ex-Chance et al) and their daughters Sophie, 5 and Olivia, 7, celebrated Sophie’s pre-school graduation. Photo credit: Instagram