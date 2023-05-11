Promo banner Promo banner
Credit: Instagram

Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas, DAYS) posed with daughter Delila, who will be 9 on June 11.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Had to add this for  @boldandbeautifulcbs fans that are the best fans,” posted Ashley Jones (Bridget, r.), with Jennifer Finnigan (ex-Bridget). “Look who I got to see The Bridgets are sending you love!”

Photo credit: Instagram

Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN, c.) posed with Billy Porter (ex-Billy, ANOTHER WORLD) and Lily Tomlin.

Photo credit: Instagram

Real-life pals Finola Hughes (Anna, GH, far l.) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) saw Ricky Gervais perform in Los Angeles.

Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s Don Diamont (Bill) and wife Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Amy et al) showed their support for the L.A. Lakers at a playoff game.

Photo credit: Instagram

Cady McClain (ex-Jennifer, DAYS) took a waterfront stroll with her dog, Mr. Peanut.

Photo credit: Instagram

Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS) watched son Ben, 18, perform in the school play. "Wow! Congrats to Ben!” she posted. “Tonight was his first ever performance on stage - and he was the lead in the school production of Macbeth! And he nailed it. So awesome! 👏👏👏 #proudparents 🎭"

Photo credit: Instagram

"#LadiesWhoLunch 💕Thanks for having me today, @umichmedicine @mottchildren! When women support each other, incredible things happen … #michiganmedicine #goblue" enthused Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN)
Pierson Fodé (ex-Thomas, B&B) got to work baling hay.

Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Chad Duell (Michael) was a guest on Maurice Benard’s (Sonny) STATE OF MIND.

Photo credit: Twitter

