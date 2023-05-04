Kelly Thiebaud (ex-Britt, GH) biked around the Big Apple. Photo credit: Instagram

#lifelongkingsfan #stanleycupplayoffs "Game 6 with my awesome mom… for the last 30 years. #gokingsgo #luckyhat ," L.A. Kings fan Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) enthused. Photo credit: Instagram

ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Tuc Watkins (ex-David, r.) traveled abroad with beau Andrew Rannells. Photo credit: Instagram

Former SAVANNAH co-stars Jamie Luner (ex-Liza, ALL MY CHILDREN) and Shannon Sturgess (ex-Molly, DAYS) reunited. Photo credit: Instagram

"Always great returning to my beautiful home state, the commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” tweeted Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B). Photo credit: Twitter

“Celebrating our beautiful @camila [Banus, Gabi, third from l.], her dedication to Days all these years, and her exciting new chapter in life!!” enthused co-star Victoria Grace (Wendy, c.), with (from l.) Tamara Braun (ex-Ava), Elia Cantu (Jada), Lucas Adams (Tripp) and Tina Huang (Melinda). “So happy for you, girl!” Photo credit: Instagram

B&B's Don Diamont (Bill) and wife Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Amy) rooted for the L.A. Lakers in the playoffs. Photo credit: Instagram

ANOTHER WORLD alum Linda Dano (ex-Felicia, l.) welcomed Anna Holbrook (ex-Sharlene) to be a guest on her new podcast, IN With Linda Dano. “We had the best time,” posted Dano. “Hope you enjoy it.” Photo credit: Instagram

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R, l.) paid a visit to Katherine Kelly Lang’s (Brooke, B&B) store, Benheart.