Y&R’s Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) and husband, Rob Meder, celebrated daughter Josephine’s third birthday. “You continue to make our hearts smile and bring sunshine to places we didn’t even know existed,” Hendrickson posted. Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) and wife, Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin), took their kids, Poppy, 3, and Jones, nine months, to Disneyland. Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Eden McCoy (Josslyn) and Evan Hofer (Dex) shared a similar smile. Photo credit: Twitter

“Èzey and Romey took @cindyambuehl and me for a walk on this beautiful Santa Monica Sunday,” reported B&B’s Don Diamont (Bill). Photo credit: Instagram

“It was a pleasure to meet @james_marsden … I always admired him as an actor. He is extremely expressive, very versatile, amazing actor, so professional,” shared B&B’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke). Photo credit: Instagram

Diamond White (Paris, B&B) made a pit stop. Photo credit: Twitter

Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH) hit the friendly skies en route to New York City to promote GH’s 60th anniversary. Photo credit: Instagram

Scott Reeves (ex-Ryan, Y&R) and his wife, Melissa Reeves (ex-Jennifer, DAYS) were all smiles on their 33rd anniversary. Photo credit: Instagram

Eric Nelsen (ex-AJ, ALL MY CHILDREN) and son Mick sported their favorite headwear. Photo credit: Instagram