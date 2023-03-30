Y&R’s Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) and husband, Rob Meder, celebrated daughter Josephine’s third birthday. “You continue to make our hearts smile and bring sunshine to places we didn’t even know existed,” Hendrickson posted.
B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) and wife, Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin), took their kids, Poppy, 3, and Jones, nine months, to Disneyland.
GH’s Eden McCoy (Josslyn) and Evan Hofer (Dex) shared a similar smile.
“Èzey and Romey took @cindyambuehl and me for a walk on this beautiful Santa Monica Sunday,” reported B&B’s Don Diamont (Bill).
“It was a pleasure to meet @james_marsden … I always admired him as an actor. He is extremely expressive, very versatile, amazing actor, so professional,” shared B&B’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke).
Diamond White (Paris, B&B) made a pit stop.
Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH) hit the friendly skies en route to New York City to promote GH’s 60th anniversary.
Scott Reeves (ex-Ryan, Y&R) and his wife, Melissa Reeves (ex-Jennifer, DAYS) were all smiles on their 33rd anniversary.
Eric Nelsen (ex-AJ, ALL MY CHILDREN) and son Mick sported their favorite headwear.
Cady McClain (Jennifer, DAYS) and her dog, Mr. Peanut, enjoyed an afternoon outdoors in New York City.