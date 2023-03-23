“Little-known fact about me: I have acute pizzaphobia,” quipped Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B), with son, Ford, 6. “Thankfully, Ford was there to protect me.”
Kyle Lowder (Rex, DAYS) shielded himself from the sun.
Cady McClain (ex-Jennifer, DAYS) enjoyed some posies on National Flower Day.
B&B’s Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) hit the gym.
B&B’s John McCook (Eric) visited Katherine Kelly Lang’s (Brooke) store, Benheart. “You look amazing!” Lang praised. “[Wife] Laurette is going to jump on you when you get home.”
“I’ll talk to anyone in an elevator…. #NY
🍏 #GH60 @generalhospitalabc
,” Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) captioned this shot in New York City while promoting the show’s upcoming 60th anniversary.
Victoria Grace (Wendy, DAYS) was happy to be in a comfy jacket.
Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R) got glam for an appearance on THE TALK.
Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS), wife Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS) and their children Sebella, 11 and Dylan, 5, attended the BNP Baribas Open.
“This girl is truly a sister from another mister. Love you @jenniegarth #chosensister
,” enthused Ian Ziering (ex-Cam, GUIDING LIGHT et al) of former BEVERLY HILLS, 90210 co-star Jennie Garth, as they were en route to 90s Con.