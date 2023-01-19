Ricky Paull Goldin (ex-Dean, ANOTHER WORLD et al) caught up on the latest soap news while on a birthday getaway. Photo credit: Instagram

Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH) welcome former co-star/Port Charles sib Alicia Leigh Willis (ex-Courtney) to his show, STATE OF MIND. Photo credit: Twitter

DAYS’s Abigail Klein (Stephanie, l.) had a night on the town with Tanisha Harper (Jordan, GH). Photo credit: Instagram

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) and son, Caden, enjoyed a snowy Mammoth mountain. Photo credit: Instagram

“Stephen A [Smith, Brick, GH] just published his autobiography,” reported Y&R’s Eric Braeden (Victor), who previously published his own. Photo credit: Twitter

Don Diamont (Bill, Y&R) posed with mixed martial artist Chuck Liddell.

Jason George (ex-Michael, SUNSET BEACH) took in a performance of Take Me Out on Broadway, which stars his former GREY'S ANATOMY co-star, Jesse Williams.

DAYS's Deidre Hall (Marlena) and Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) represented the soap at the NBCUniversal Press Tour in Pasadena, CA.

"My Extraordinary daughter. 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼❤️ She is truly the MOST amazing in the land. @nataliastaffordd " Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) captioned this shot with daughter Natalia, 13.