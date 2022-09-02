Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) and wife, Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Amy, B&B et al), showed their school spirit at UNLV. “GREAT WIN to kick things off!!! GO REBELS!!!” he enthused.
“Loved hanging with Uncle Josh [Morrow, Nick, Y&R]!” reported Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) of son, Caden, 1.
“Our final farewell dinner with our @vincentvanpatten [ex-Christian, Y&R, r.],” shared Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R), with sons Jesse, Duke and Vince. “It hasn’t hit us yet he’s going to Japan for a YEAR!!!! Guess we’re going to Japan soon!”
Bride-to-be Rachel Melvin (ex-Chelsea, DAYS) celebrated her upcoming nups to fiancé Kevin Barrett during a weekend in Yosemite.
“Great night hanging with a few of my wonderful Daytime peeps,” shared Vincent Irizarry (ex-Deimos, DAYS et al), with Patrika Darbo (Nancy, DAYS).
Parry Shen (Brad, GH) modeled his new jacket, which he was given after filming the Freeform pilot, AZNBBGRL.
Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe, DAYS) posed in front of a picturesque sunset in Charleston, SC.
Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN) spent time signing her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Stories, out September 27.
Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey, Y&R et al) and his wife, Kaitlin, celebrated 10 years of marriage with a getaway to Sedona, AZ.
DAYS’s Bill Hayes (Doug) and wife, Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie), picked up some sweet treats and coffee at the mall.