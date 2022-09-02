Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) and wife, Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Amy, B&B et al), showed their school spirit at UNLV. “GREAT WIN to kick things off!!! GO REBELS!!!” he enthused. Photo credit: Instagram

“Loved hanging with Uncle Josh [Morrow, Nick, Y&R]!” reported Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) of son, Caden, 1. Photo credit: Instagram

“Our final farewell dinner with our @vincentvanpatten [ex-Christian, Y&R, r.],” shared Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R), with sons Jesse, Duke and Vince. “It hasn’t hit us yet he’s going to Japan for a YEAR!!!! Guess we’re going to Japan soon!” Photo credit: Instagram

Bride-to-be Rachel Melvin (ex-Chelsea, DAYS) celebrated her upcoming nups to fiancé Kevin Barrett during a weekend in Yosemite. Photo credit: Instagram

“Great night hanging with a few of my wonderful Daytime peeps,” shared Vincent Irizarry (ex-Deimos, DAYS et al), with Patrika Darbo (Nancy, DAYS). Photo credit: Instagram

Parry Shen (Brad, GH) modeled his new jacket, which he was given after filming the Freeform pilot, AZNBBGRL. Photo credit: Instagram

Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe, DAYS) posed in front of a picturesque sunset in Charleston, SC. Photo credit: Instagram

Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN) spent time signing her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Stories, out September 27. Photo credit: Instagram

Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey, Y&R et al) and his wife, Kaitlin, celebrated 10 years of marriage with a getaway to Sedona, AZ. Photo credit: Instagram