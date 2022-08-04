Madison

Social Snaps
DAYS’s  Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas, l.), Martha Madison (Belle) and Eric Martsolf (Brady) celebrated their late July birthdays.

Real-life lovebirds Rib Hillis (ex-Jake, PORT CHARLES) and Jessica Morris (ex-Jennifer, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) had a hibachi night at Benihana.

Judi Evans (Bonnie, DAYS) snapped a cozy pic before bedtime.

Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B, l.) ran into BRADY BUNCH alum Christopher Knight, who played Dr. Andrews on B&B.
Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe, DAYS) celebrated her birthday with sons Viggo, 4, l., and  Torin, 6.

Brandon Beemer (Shawn, DAYS) showed his love for his pug, Jimmy.

Delon de Metz (Zende, B&B) spent some time on the water captaining a boat.

“When you can’t go to the ocean. Bring it to you,” enthused Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R).

Jacob Young (ex-Rick, B&B et al), wife Christen, and their children, Molly, 8, Luke, 13 and Grace, 6, spent the day at Hershey Park in Hershey, PA.

“Sav discovered her love for boating. Very excited about this,” Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) captioned this shot with daughter Savannah, 16 months.

Tuc Watkins (ex-David, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) enjoyed time on the beach with his son, Curtis, 9.

