DAYS’s Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas, l.), Martha Madison (Belle) and Eric Martsolf (Brady) celebrated their late July birthdays. Photo credit: Instagram

Real-life lovebirds Rib Hillis (ex-Jake, PORT CHARLES) and Jessica Morris (ex-Jennifer, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) had a hibachi night at Benihana. Photo credit: Instagram

Judi Evans (Bonnie, DAYS) snapped a cozy pic before bedtime. Photo credit: Instagram

Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B, l.) ran into BRADY BUNCH alum Christopher Knight, who played Dr. Andrews on B&B.

Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe, DAYS) celebrated her birthday with sons Viggo, 4, l., and Torin, 6. Photo credit: Instagram

Brandon Beemer (Shawn, DAYS) showed his love for his pug, Jimmy. Photo credit: Instagram

Delon de Metz (Zende, B&B) spent some time on the water captaining a boat. Photo credit: Instagram

“When you can’t go to the ocean. Bring it to you,” enthused Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R). Photo credit: Instagram

Jacob Young (ex-Rick, B&B et al), wife Christen, and their children, Molly, 8, Luke, 13 and Grace, 6, spent the day at Hershey Park in Hershey, PA. Photo credit: Instagram

“Sav discovered her love for boating. Very excited about this,” Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) captioned this shot with daughter Savannah, 16 months. Photo credit: Instagram