“Anyone who gets me a mini jar of strawberry preserve has the key to my heart,” noted newly engaged True O’Brien (ex-Paige, DAYS) of fiancé Casey Moss (JJ, DAYS).
Steve Burton (Harris, BEYOND SALEM) flexed his muscles.
Eva LaRue (ex-Maria, ALL MY CHILDREN et al) enjoyed a beach day in Greece.
Kin Shriner (Scott, GH) kicked back with a martini at Mistral in Sherman Oaks, CA.
DAYS pals Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope, l.) and Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami) hit Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles. “So lucky to get the chance to enjoy my #fitnessfriday with my dear friend,” posted Sweeney. “Thank you for challenging me to a good hike and great conversation.
Kelly Thiebaud (Britt, GH) had the chance to catch up with her mom, Suzanne, before the Daytime Emmy Awards.
“There's nothing like time in nature,” enthused Jess Walton (Jill, Y&R).
Kirsten Storms (Maxie, GH) showed off her new manicure.
Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) and her daughter, Sophia, celebrated her 10th birthday in Paris, France.