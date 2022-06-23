DAYS’s Martha Madison (Belle), hubby A.J., and daughter, Charley, posed in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
“What a thrill to get to celebrate @hollyrpeete’s [l.] star on the Hollywood walk of fame today with @ashleywilliamsandcompany [ex-Dani, AS THE WORLD TURNS, r.],” posted Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS). “Congrats Holly! you are a legend!!!”
Camila Banus (Gabi, DAYS) and hubby Marlon Aquino enjoyed a date night.
“Well we made it to New York! Here we come Westminster Dog Show!” enthused B&B’s Kimberlin Brown (Sheila).
“Feelin all kinds of BOISE…!” noted Y&R’s Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, r.), who shared a drink with Bryton James (Devon) and Christel Khalil (Lily).
Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) practiced his martial arts skills.
Josh Kelly (Cody, GH) showed his enthusiasm for the films Top Gun: Maverick and Jurrasic Park: Dominion.
Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) displayed new fashions that are available at her store, Benheart.
Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS) brought father Micah to the 2022 Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys.
Jophielle Love (Violet, GH) knows her way around a split.