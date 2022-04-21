Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R) hit the road with kids Bowie, almost 6 (r.), and Rome, 4. Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Susan Walters (Diane) celebrated an anniversary with longtime love Linden Ashby (ex-Curtis, LOVING et al). “Happy #36 to my love … my husband, friend, partner, and rock !!” she trilled. Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina) traveled in Paris. Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s Brandon Barash (Jake) shared a shot with fiancée Isabella. Photo credit: Instagram

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) and wife Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Kim, B&B et al) caught son Luca in a spring football game at Duke. “So fun spending post game time with Luca, his teammates, and their parents,” he posted. Photo credit: Instagram

Kelly Thiebaud (Britt, GH) enjoyed a sweet treat in Florence, Italy. Photo credit: Instagram

Justin Gaston (ex-Chance, Y&R et al) and his daughters, Sophie and Olivia, dug deep at the beach. Photo credit: Instagram

Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS) ramped up her #tacotuesday game. Photo credit: Instagram

“Callie and I climbed up a really tall waterfall yesterday and I didn’t even freak out and half of that is true,” is how Nicholas Chavez (Spencer, GH) captioned this shot. Photo credit: Instagram